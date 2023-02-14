ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase 2 geochemistry sampling program to develop further knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

As stated in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023, a recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology, as part of the teaming agreement announced on January 26, 2023.

ACME's Phase 2 sampling program is designed to focus on the higher-grade Lithium rock anomalies and to expand into adjacent areas of similar geology and alteration in a southwest direction along the range front area. Previous sampling has identified trends where anomalous lithium and boron values show structures that were open and receiving fluids at the time of mineralization. Those structural zones are targets for where lithium and boron mineralization could be hosted in structural blocks such as grabens.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada and is directly west and contiguous to Ioneer Ltd.'s world class Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project area.

On January 13, 2023, the US government announced that it had committed up to $700 million in construction funding to Ioneer's project. Under the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) loan program, the proposed loan to Ioneer could allow the company to start mine construction next year. Last summer, Ioneer entered into offtake agreements with Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, and Panasonic Corp to supply lithium for EV battery production in the US. Following news of the conditional loan, Ioneer reported that it could produce enough lithium for 370,000 electric vehicles per year.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

