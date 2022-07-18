Resource News Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an airborne geophysical survey at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in south eastern Manitoba.

The survey for ACME Lithium will be carried out by Dias Airborne with their state of the art QMAGT system. A total of 1,989 line kilometres will be flown at a 65 m line spacing and at a sensor height of 35 m or at the safest height above the tree canopy. High grade IMU and DGPS systems onboard are used to de-rotate the 6 tensor components and compensate for any motion noise. The data will be processed to generate 6 directional tensor magnetic parameters, and various derived products from these parameters, which can be used in combination or individually to interpret the geology in great detail and with high confidence.

Dias Airborne's QMAGT system is the most advanced airborne magnetic system currently commercially available. It uses super-conducting quantum technology in the form of SQUID sensors to measure the magnetic field more completely and with greater sensitivity. The QMAGT system measures the full tensor magnetic gradients (FTMG), which means that it is measuring all of the directional information of the magnetic field, which cannot be measured with conventional magnetic systems. This FTMG data provides for much higher resolution imaging than conventional systems, and coupled with the low noise properties of the SQUID sensors that are more sensitive to very weak signals, make it more sensitive to smaller or weaker geologic features that may be missed by traditional total field magnetic systems.

ACME's Shatford Lake claim area is located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 20 kilometers to the north of the Tanco Mine.

ACME Lithium's exploration strategy in the Bird River Greenstone Belt is to employ remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that can be a source for lithium carbonate deposits.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in south eastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131079

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
acme lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Project Wide Exploration Program in Southeastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Commences Project Wide Exploration Program in Southeastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an extensive summer exploration program at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in southeastern Manitoba.

ACME's Shatford Lake claim area is located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 20 kilometres to the north of the Tanco Mine.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present and Exhibit at Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona

ACME Lithium to Present and Exhibit at Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson and members of ACME's technical team will be meeting and presenting a detailed overview of ACME's US and Canadian lithium projects to industry and investment representatives at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Monday June 27th to Wednesday June 29th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project: Successfully Completes DH-1 at 1400 Feet

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project: Successfully Completes DH-1 at 1400 Feet

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed hole DH-1 at the Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology and color. The core is consistent with the known basin stratigraphy. Most notably, an upper volcanic ash unit was encountered from 181 feet to 195 feet which is consistent with the depth and composition of the Main Ash Unit (MAU) in Clayton Valley. Multiple permeability features consisting of coarse sands and gravels, and sand and gravel with weak clay matrix were encountered from approximately 479 feet to 1400 feet TD. From the logged core, these permeability features increased in frequency and in depth below the silt and clay dominated stratigraphy higher in the hole above 479 feet. A second ash layer or lacustrine tuff was encountered from 1,180 to 1,250 feet which also exhibits characteristics of a potential lithium bearing aquifer deeper in the depositional sequence in Clayton Valley.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/126551_f773be678415196d_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig.1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Investment New York. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-new-york

The 121 Mining Investment New York Conference takes place on June 6th and 7th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes LithiumBank Resource Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes LithiumBank Resource Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced LithiumBank Resource Corp (TSX-V: LBNK; OTCQX: LBNKF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. LithiumBank Resource Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

LithiumBank Resource Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LBNKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the commencement of drill testing six priority targets at the Company's 100% owned Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, USA (Figures 1 and 2

Six diamond drill holes will test specific sulfide zones within a large "elephant' anomaly (Figure 3) which was recently identified by Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity geophysical surveys completed in May (Refer NSC news release dated 15th June 2022).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Discovers Positive Lithium Results in Initial Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Discovers Positive Lithium Results in Initial Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of the first exploration diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina and reports positive lithium analyses from brine samples collected over a 70 metre thick permeable interval with lithium grades ranging from 225 to 380 mglitre. The Rincon West project covers 2,470 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. Five exploration holes are initially planned to test prospective brine targets identified with geophysics (see May 2, 2022 News Release).

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.) (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"The first hole at Rincon West has revealed a permeable 70 metre interval with moderate to high-grade lithium values. This validates our belief that the concentrated lithium brines mapped in the adjacent resources does extend beneath our property. We are continuing our exploration drilling to delineate this mineralization with the aim of defining a mineral resource." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results of the brine analyses and the respective intervals are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. Figure 1 presents a map of the Rincon West property showing the positions of RW-DDH-001 and the subsequent drill hole in progress, and seven additional prospective locations for future exploration drilling. The map presents these drill locations overlaid on the conductive zones delineated with geophysics, mentioned above.

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brines analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-001

Sample interval (m)

sample method

Li

K

Mg

Density

top

bottom

thickness


(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

--

24

n/a

bailer-spot sample

14

267

159

1.08

49

52.3

3.3

Bailer

92

1673

949

1.06

75

111

36

single packer

355

5957

3132

1.184

126

156

30

single packer

252

4501

2100

1.134









73.3

77.2

3.9

double packer

346

6496

2868

1.19

92.8

94.1

1.3

double packer

369

6992

3038

1.2

118.3

122.2

3.9

double packer

225

3634

2090

1.1

121.3

125.2

3.9

double packer

241

4035

2157

1.12

134.3

135.6

1.3

double packer

297

5587

2446

1.162

140.3

141.6

1.3

double packer

380

7231

3112

1.210

*Drill hole RW-DDH-001 was drilled vertically to a depth of 300m below surface; the salar strata is believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness

Hole RW-DDH-001 was executed with diamond drilling (HQ-size), permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and collection of brine samples where possible. Drilling was conducted between May 28 and June 17 , stopping at 300 metres depth in basement rock units. Final sampling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters and casing was completed on June 30, 2022 . Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2:  RW-DDH-001 Collar Information

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-001

681437

7339184

3747

n/a

90

300

Brine sampling was conducted using a single packer sampling unit during drilling. A bailer was employed on two occasions when temporary equipment failure precluded sampling with a packer. Upon completion of the drilling, selected intervals of the hole were re-sampled with a double packer system, permitting isolation of certain intervals.  The packer sampling method allows the collection of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the bottom and at the top of the interval.

Core logs and the monitoring of drill mud conductivity indicated that the hole entered brackish-to-brine aquifer at approximately 45 metres depth. The initial hole was cased from surface to 42 m depth to stabilize the loose upper formation sediments. Sand, black sand and gravel host formations were logged between 50 and 76.3 m depth, with silt and traces of sulphates. From 76.3 m to 127.5 m , the core logs show interbedded sand and silt with sulphates. Gravels with sand were logged from 127.5 m to 144.0 m , where the drill entered ignimbrite (a welded pyroclastic rock), displaying varying degrees of fracturing and alteration. In consideration of the young volcanos south of the property, drilling continued to 300 m , to assure that deeper permeable sediment units did not exist in the sequence in the area of RW-DDH-001.The hole was stopped in granitic igneous units representing basement.  All core samples recovered in drilling are retained for logging and are available for subsequent laboratory evaluation of factors such as total and effective porosity, permeability and other measureable characteristics of the aquifer formation.

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International. an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium and potassium. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including: boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and standard samples included within the sample sequence.  Differences between original and duplicate samples and results for standards and blanks are considered within the acceptable range for lithium.  Two duplicates, one blank and two standards were included in the samples reported in this news release.

Argentina Lithium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Rincon West project, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina , and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina , and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.facebook.com/argentinalithiumcorp/
https://twitter.com/arglit
https://www.facebook.com/argentinalithiumcorp
https://plus.google.com/103374365154724549351
https://argentinalithium.com/feed

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-discovers-positive-lithium-results-in-initial-drilling-at-rincon-west-301585631.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c5856.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in 25 Additional Hectares in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in 25 Additional Hectares in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% right, title and interest in and to those certain undersurface mineral rights comprising Manitoba Mineral Disposition No. MB3530 ("MB3530"), referred to as the "Jol Lithium Property", from an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), in consideration of a cash payment of $8,000 and the issuance of 18,181 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.33 per share. MB3530 subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty payable to the Vendor. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

As previously announced in its June 9, 2022 news release, MB3530, referred to as the "Jol Lithium Property" encompasses 25 hectares (62 acres) situated due North from the Company's Jean Lake project and due West of the Company's Zoro project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×