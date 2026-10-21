Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia's management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be available on Acadia's website, acadia.com under the investors section and will be archived for approximately 90 days. The conference call may also be accessed by registering for the call here . Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to use for accessing the call.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we're here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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