Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Aben Resources Provides a Year End Update on Corporate Actions and Planning for 2023

Aben Resources Provides a Year End Update on Corporate Actions and Planning for 2023

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") would like to provide a corporate update as the current calendar year draws to a close. The management and directors of Aben have been busy finalizing a corporate and fiscal plan in terms of resource allocation on their diversified mineral assets going forward.

Exploration at the Slocan graphite property in Southeastern British Columbia will be the main focus in 2023 as Aben has recently received a 5-year Area-Based Exploration Permit from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation. The Canadian Federal government has recently announced their Critical Minerals Strategy, which promises to address and lessen the current challenges in developing mineral exploration projects in Canada. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson stated that "[The government of Canada] recognizes that to meet our ambitious climate and economic objectives to transition to a net-zero economy, additional mechanisms must be in place to expedite and facilitate strategic critical mineral projects from investment funding opportunities, through regulatory approvals and development, to production."

Aben Resources is excited to follow-up on their first comprehensive field exploration of the Slocan Property this past summer with additional field work and a plan to drill-test the previously undrilled Tedesco Conductor, located in the central part of the 2,826 hectare road-accessible Slocan property.

Aben has recently optioned their Hit Project in the Yukon Territory to Rackla Metals. Aben also holds a basket of gold-focused projects in BC (Forrest Kerr), Yukon (Justin) and Ontario (Pringle North).

Further, the Company announces a correction to its news release dated August 4, 2022 whereby the Company announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company raised $180,000 and not $211,500 as stated. The Company allotted and issued 5,142,857 Units (not 6,042,857, as stated) at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.05 per share.

Slocan Project Location
https://map.juniormininghub.com/?gid=3257&modal=project_summary

The Tedesco Conductor is a strong conductive anomaly identified by a 2010 airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey which is coincident with widespread graphite-bearing surface rock samples that range from trace to 4.43% graphitic flake Carbon.

Slocan Tedesco Conductor
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_tedesco_conductor.jpg

About Slocan Graphite Project :

The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including forestry road access to and throughout the property, a high-voltage transmission line within 1.0 km of the property boundary and an existing graphite processing facility within 1.5 km of the property. The facility is owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation, and is one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America.

Slocan Infrastructure
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_infrastructure.jpg

Aben holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty ("NPR") in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project, located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The 2,826 hectare Slocan Graphite Property hosts several flake graphite-bearing outcrops (high values of 3.36 and 4.43 % graphitic Carbon) at the Tedesco Zone, which is coincident with a strong conductive anomaly identified in 2010 that is interpreted to extend up to 2.0km from the known surficial occurrences.

Slocan Presentation
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_graphite_2022.pdf

About Graphite:

Natural flake graphite is the fastest-growing product type and will continue to lead with a healthy growth rate of 9.5% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

In value and volume, batteries to exhibit the fastest-growth of 17.9% between 2021 and 2025. An average HEV contains up to 10 kgs of graphite, where in EVs it is up to 70 kgs.

Currently, synthetic graphite is the preferred material for battery anode materials. However, in the past few years, a significant shift towards natural flake graphite has been observed due to its cost-competitiveness and performance.

Graphite is the most preferred battery anode material for rechargeable batteries and the battery segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth US$4.6 Bn between 2020 and 2025.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of graphite and is expected to grow 9.1% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

China's graphite production is anticipated to consolidate owing to environmental issues. New companies are entering into the graphite space, especially in the processing of natural flake graphite. Graphite is considered as a material of green energy and technology.

https://abenresources.com/projects/slocan/about-graphite/

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person (QP), as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources :

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's website at www.aben resources. com .

Aben Resources Ltd.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenre sources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aben ResourcesTSXV:ABNPrecious Metals Investing
ABN:CA
Aben Resources

Aben Resources


Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:E2L2

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( F RA :CE7 ) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the final assay results for the 2022 surface sampling campaign at the Rock Creek gold prospect in the Tuscarora Mountains of Elko County, Nevada. A total of 118 samples were collected from across the Rock Creek property, and submitted for precious metal and trace element geochemistry

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum " or the " Company ") (TSXV: OPV), announces that a total of 2,128m of drilling was completed on 13 holes before the onset of winter at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine. Highlights of drilling include:

  • Intersection of the Swann zone near surface and at depth
  • Fine visible gold in massive green sphalerite in the BR zone
  • Intersection of the Saw Cut zone with strong sulphide mineralization
  • Drill core is out for assaying

ZONES DRILLED:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective December 19th, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will have successfully completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on November 21, 2022 ($0.5M) with an oversubscription resulting in gross proceeds of $1,068,480

The first tranche that closed on December 9th raised total gross proceeds of $773,480 by issuing 9,668,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit. The second tranche will raise total gross proceeds of $295,000 by issuing 3,687,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit when it closes on December 19th. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.12 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have completed exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. The program was successful in extending the strike length of the BT structure at the Bighorn Target to 525 metres in length, with at least 1,400 metres of potential strike length exposure within prospective Basal Quartzite unit rocks. This program upgrades this target in terms of drilling priority for 2023. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Lithium Investing

Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution CEO Confident of Impending Helium Discovery from NAH Drilling

Gold Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

×