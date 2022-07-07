Precious MetalsInvesting News

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial field work has begun on the 2,826 hectare Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

Field reconnaissance, mapping, rock sampling, and evaluation of prospective drill sites for a potential fall drill program are the focus of this phase of exploration. Aben has sourced a drill contractor and the requisite personnel to facilitate drill-testing of the Slocan Graphite Property pending successful receipt of their Multi Year Area Based exploration permit currently under review by the provincial government. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including forestry road access to the property, high-voltage transmission line within 1.2 km of the property boundaries and an existing graphite processing plant and facilities within 1.5 km west of the property (owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation, one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America).

Aben holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty ("NPR") in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar,
British Columbia. The 2,826 hectare Slocan Graphite Property hosts several flake graphite-bearing outcrops (high values of 3.36 and 4.43 % organic Carbon) at the Tedesco Zone, which is coincident with a strong conductive anomaly identified in 2010 that is interpreted to extend up to 2.0km from the known surficial occurrences.

https://abenresources.com/projects/slocan/

The Company has just added to the Slocan Graphite land package by staking a new 439.4 hectare claim along the northeastern boundary of the property. This action was taken after initial evaluation of the Property by Aben geologists revealed excellent potential for an extension of the mineralized trend in that direction. Aben will continue to systematically explore the Slocan Graphite Property with the aim to unlock the full mineralized potential contained within the current tenure.

About Graphite:

Natural flake graphite is the fastest-growing product type and will continue to lead with a healthy growth rate of 9.5% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

In value and volume, batteries to exhibit the fastest-growth of 17.9% between 2021 and 2025. An average HEV contains up to 10 kgs of graphite, where in EVs it is up to 70 kgs.

Currently, synthetic graphite is the preferred material for battery anode materials. However, in the past few years, a significant shift towards natural flake graphite has been observed due to its cost-competitiveness and performance.

Graphite is the most preferred battery anode material for rechargeable batteries and the battery segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth US$4.6 Bn between 2020 and 2025.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of graphite and is expected to grow 9.1% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

China graphite production is anticipated to consolidate owing to environmental issues. New companies are entering into the graphite space, especially in the processing of natural flake graphite. Graphite is considered as a material of green energy and technology.

https://abenresources.com/projects/slocan/about-graphite/

About Aben Resources :

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's website at www.aben resources. com .

Aben Resources Ltd.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenre sources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

The company also announces the resignation of Donald G. Myers as Director of the Company to focus on other endeavours. Aben Resources expresses its appreciation to Mr. Myers for his many years of service and his key role in the development of the company.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

The 2019 drill program sought to increase the mineralized footprint in the Boundary valley, test outlying fault and shear structures for potential mineralization and to ultimately vector toward a heat and mineralizing source for the focused high-grade precious and base metal mineralization recently discovered on the Property.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

FRA:E2L2

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Conquest Options Marr Lake to Add to Critical Metals Portfolio

Conquest Options Marr Lake to Add to Critical Metals Portfolio

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Marr Lake Cu-Ni-PGE Property ("Property"). The Property is a grass roots property that is prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE and Li mineralization in an area that has seen limited exploration in the past.

The Property is located 70 km southwest of Atikokan, Ontario, and is contiguous with Green Technology Metals Wisa Lake Property that hosts Li-Ta bearing pegmatite dyke swarms that have been mapped over a strike length of 1.5 km, with widths of up to 20 m having been reported. President and CEO Tom Obradovich stated, "The Marr Lake Project underlines Conquests focus on critical metals with potential for Cu-Ni-PGE and Lithium. Our Nipigon Basin Project has Uranium in addition to NI-Cu-PGE targets and our Temagami Belfast Project is currently being explored for Ni-Cu PGE as well as IOCG potential."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Anson Resources

Tests on Historic Diamond Core to Fast Track JORC Resource Upgrade

Confirms High Pressures in the Targeted Mississippian Unit

Anson Resources Limited (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce plans to expedite its JORC Resource upgrade at the Paradox Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Utah, USA, via test work on newly discovered historic diamond core from the Project area.

Marquee Resources Limited

Update On Lithium Partnership with Mineral Resources Limited at The West Spargoville Project

Marquee Resources Limited (Marquee or the Company) (ASX:MQR) wishes to advise the market that the binding Term Sheet with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (MinRes) announced to the ASX on 02 June 2022 has been amended to extend the due diligence period by 1 week, to a total of 5 weeks. All other terms of the Term Sheet remain unchanged and are outlined again below.

Anson Resources

Anson Completes Resource Definition Drilling at Long Canyon No.2

Confirms High Pressures in the Targeted Mississippian Unit

Anson Resources Limited (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce consistent high pressures within the targeted, priority Mississippian Unit (Leadville and Madison Formations) in its recently completed Resource definition-focused drilling at the Long Canyon No. 2 well, at the Company’s Paradox Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Utah, USA.

canadian flag above stock charts

How to Trade the Canadian Financial Sector with ETFs

This syndicated article was originally published by the Canadian ETF Market. The Investing News Network (INN) believes it may be of interest to readers; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The S&P 500 (SPX) and NASDAQ 100 (NDX) continue to tumble amid what is increasingly shaping up to be a bear market. Both indexes are now down 20% or more from their 52-week highs and have pared most of their gains from the low-interest-rate environment and quantitative easing of 2020 – 2021.

North of the border, the Canadian stock market is fairing much better. Year to date, the benchmark iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) is down just -3.17%. Much of this outperformance can be tied to the outperformance of the dominant energy sector, thanks to soaring commodity prices caused by inflation and supply chain snags.

However, the energy sector is not the largest on the TSX. That honour goes to the financial sector, which is around 36%. This sector comprises Canadian banks, insurance companies, financial services companies, and asset managers. Given that numerous 50-basis point increases from the Bank of Canada are forecasted, these companies may experience more substantial revenues and earnings due to the higher interest rates they can now charge.

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" Helium Evolution " or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the " Options ") under the Company's stock option plan (the " Option Plan ") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the " Option Recipients ").

In aggregate, 4,000,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.385. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6 th , 12 th , 18 th , 24 th and 30 th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on June 30 th , 2027.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

