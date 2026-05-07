AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2026

AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2026

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Health Care Conference, May 13, 2026
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, June 4, 2026

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website closer to date. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc .

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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