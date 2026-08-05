AbCellera Reports Q2 2026 Business Results

AbCellera Reports Q2 2026 Business Results

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"Last quarter we completed enrollment for the Phase 2 study of ABCL635, and we expect to announce top-line data very soon," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. "Since our last business update we signed two new collaborations, one with Jazz and one with Vertex, that leverage our T-cell engager platform to advance programs into the clinic and are adding over $100 million in upfront cash to our balance sheet."

Q2 2026 Business Summary and Program Updates

  • ABCL635 top-line data readout from the Phase 2 trial expected in August 2026.
  • ABCL386 and ABCL688 are progressing through IND-enabling activities.
  • Announced collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engagers (TCEs) for multiple gastrointestinal cancers and other solid tumors. AbCellera is receiving $84 million in total upfront payments, with $56 million for the first two research programs and $28 million for a third program, which will initiate within 12 months. AbCellera is eligible to receive up to $792 million per program in option fees and development, regulatory, and commercial sales milestone payments along with tiered royalties on net sales ranging from mid-single digits to low double digits.
  • Completed dosing for the Phase 1 study of ABCL575, with top-line data readout expected in Q4 2026.
  • Announced the appointments of Dr. Victor Sandor and Dr. Lynn Seely as independent directors to AbCellera's board of directors.
  • Generated a net loss of $55.4 million, compared to a net loss of $34.7 million in Q2 2025.
  • Ended the quarter with over $565 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, providing over $675 million in total available liquidity to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Subsequent Event

  • On July 29, 2026 announced a collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize multispecific TCEs for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. AbCellera will receive $28 million in total upfront payments and is eligible to receive preclinical, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered royalties on net sales.

Discussion of Q2 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $4.1 million, compared to $17.1 million in Q2 2025.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $46.0 million, compared to $39.2 million in Q2 2025.
  • Sales, General, & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $13.9 million, compared to $22.0 million in Q2 2025.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $55.4 million, or $(0.18) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $34.7 million, or $(0.12) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2025.
  • Available Liquidity – over $565 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, and $110 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to over $675 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Business Metrics

At the end of Q2 2026, partners led 35 programs that AbCellera believes to be progressing and where AbCellera holds a downstream stake (down from 44 on December 31, 2025). In total, AbCellera held downstream stakes in 12 molecules in the clinic understood to be progressing on June 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc .

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this document other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, plans, objectives for future operations, and the evaluation of our available liquidity to execute on our strategy (including our ability to access our reimbursement based R&D government contributions). The use of certain data derived from cross-study comparisons are not based on any head-to-head clinical trials. Cross-study comparisons are inherently limited and may suggest misleading similarities and differences and are presented for informational purposes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, other factors, and definition of our business metrics are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

Revenue:

Research fees

$

6,639

$

3,901

$

10,707

$

12,021

Licensing and royalty revenue

10,445

149

10,613

341

Total revenue

17,084

4,050

21,320

12,362

Operating expenses:

Research and development (1)

39,213

45,987

81,711

92,649

Sales, general, and administrative (1)

21,986

13,850

41,054

26,185

Depreciation and amortization

5,470

6,990

10,801

13,828

Total operating expenses

66,669

66,827

133,566

132,662

Loss from operations

(49,585

)

(62,777

)

(112,246

)

(120,300

)

Other (income) expense:

Interest and other

(9,549

)

42

(15,073

)

(3,606

)

Grants and incentives

(3,692

)

(3,854

)

(7,845

)

(8,193

)

Total other income

(13,241

)

(3,812

)

(22,918

)

(11,799

)

Loss before income tax

(36,344

)

(58,965

)

(89,328

)

(108,501

)

Income tax recovery

(1,617

)

(3,538

)

(8,980

)

(9,909

)

Net loss

$

(34,727

)

$

(55,427

)

$

(80,348

)

$

(98,592

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,341

(733

)

1,721

1,082

Comprehensive loss

$

(30,386

)

$

(56,160

)

$

(78,627

)

$

(97,510

)

Net loss per share

Basic

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.32

)

Diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.32

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

298,508,601

305,557,294

298,105,760

304,329,623

Diluted

298,508,601

305,557,294

298,105,760

304,329,623

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2026

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

128,513

$

120,065

Marketable securities

405,313

420,039

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

533,826

540,104

Accounts and accrued receivable

58,293

18,597

Restricted cash

25,000

25,000

Other current assets

111,113

95,529

Total current assets

728,232

679,230

Long-term assets:

Property and equipment, net

428,003

416,677

Intangible assets, net

38,381

36,530

Goodwill

47,806

47,806

Investments in equity accounted investees

62,580

65,229

Other long-term assets

51,948

62,103

Total long-term assets

628,718

628,345

Total assets

$

1,356,950

$

1,307,575

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

50,781

$

32,484

Deferred revenue

13,526

20,705

Total current liabilities

64,307

53,189

Long-term liabilities:

Operating lease liability

137,403

129,948

Deferred revenue

3,500

40,450

Deferred government contributions

174,453

178,254

Other long-term liabilities

10,383

9,714

Total long-term liabilities

325,739

358,366

Total liabilities

390,046

411,555

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026: 300,600,710 and 306,469,632 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively

802,341

821,242

Additional paid-in capital

198,279

206,004

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,234

)

(3,152

)

Accumulated deficit

(29,482

)

(128,074

)

Total shareholders' equity

966,904

896,020

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,356,950

$

1,307,575

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2026

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(80,348

)

$

(98,592

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

8,951

11,977

Amortization of intangible assets

1,851

1,851

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

2,863

3,610

Stock-based compensation

28,993

24,299

Other

70

7,019

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Research fees and grants receivable

(12,524

)

25,367

Income taxes receivable

(7,588

)

(8,024

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(7,356

)

(16,621

)

Deferred revenue

9,361

44,129

Deferred grant income

(1,681

)

(4,453

)

Other assets

13,450

1,838

Net cash used in operating activities

(43,958

)

(7,600

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(24,001

)

(5,963

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(291,542

)

(308,184

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

303,437

293,557

Receipt of grant funding

6,448

6,955

Long-term investments and other assets

(18,218

)

(105

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(23,876

)

(13,740

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from deferred government contributions and other

2,595

13,585

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,595

13,585

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,351

(468

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(63,888

)

(8,223

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

183,615

155,249

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

119,727

$

147,026

Restricted cash included in other assets

2,290

1,961

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

117,437

$

145,065

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

Property and equipment in accounts payable

12,733

979

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

69,787

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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