Life Science NewsInvesting News

Perry Siatis Named as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Laura J. Schumacher vice chairman of external affairs and chief legal officer, will retire from the company after a period of transition, following a distinguished 32-year career at ABBVie and its predecessor company Abbott. The company also announced that Perry C. Siatis who currently serves as senior vice president and deputy general counsel, will assume the role of executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.

"It is difficult to overstate the extraordinary impact Laura has had on AbbVie over the past 10 years," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Laura was instrumental in the creation of AbbVie in 2013, helping to shape the strategy, structure and culture that have made us so successful as a company today. Although she is clearly one of the finest legal minds in the industry and has spearheaded any number of complex legal and regulatory issues for us, her contributions to AbbVie go far beyond the legal department. I have relied on her as a trusted strategic counselor and invaluable colleague. The entire Board of Directors joins me in wishing her all the best in her retirement from the company."

"We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at AbbVie, and I am delighted that Perry will serve as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary," continued Mr. Gonzalez. "Perry is the optimal choice to build on Laura's successes. He has contributed significantly to our growth since joining AbbVie in 2005, leading our ethics and compliance programs and strategic initiatives in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, litigation, licensing and intellectual property. I look forward to working even more closely with Perry."

In AbbVie's separation from Abbott, Ms. Schumacher built and led the company's award-winning global legal function, as well as all externally facing functions, including communications, corporate marketing, government affairs, global philanthropy, ethics and compliance, as well as health economics and outcomes research. She led the creation of AbbVie's brand and corporate identity and leads teams that manage its communications and government affairs programs. Ms. Schumacher has identified and led the execution of multiple transactions to support the company's business development efforts, including the $63 billion acquisition of Allergan in 2020. She established the AbbVie Foundation and led the company's groundbreaking philanthropy strategy, including AbbVie's more than $550 million in charitable contributions since the company's inception in 2013. Ms. Schumacher also created AbbVie's industry-leading Diversity in Law program, which significantly increased representation throughout the organization and with external law firm partners. Prior to AbbVie's separation from Abbott, Ms. Schumacher enjoyed a 22-year career at Abbott in a variety of leadership positions.

Perry C. Siatis joined the legal department of Abbott Laboratories in 2005 and advanced through a series of leadership roles with increasing responsibility at Abbott, and then AbbVie. In his over 17 years with the company, Mr. Siatis has led teams throughout the legal department with a focus on finding innovative solutions to complex legal issues to better serve patients. In his current role, Mr. Siatis is responsible for overseeing and providing legal guidance for commercial, transactional, R&D and litigation matters around the world, as well as corporate governance. Among his many significant achievements, Mr. Siatis has developed and implemented the litigation, intellectual property and legal strategy for several of the company's key products over the years, as well as provided strategic legal advice for significant transactions the company has made. Mr. Siatis has also served as chief compliance officer.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-vice-chairman-of-external-affairs-and-chief-legal-officer-laura-j-schumacher-to-retire-301650731.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead and MacroGenics Announce Oncology Collaboration to Develop Bispecific Antibodies

Gilead Granted Exclusive Option to License MGD024, a Phase 1 CD123×CD3 DART ® Molecule with Potential to Treat Various Hematologic Malignancies –

Potential for Companies to Collaborate on Two Additional Future Research Programs

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, October 27 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's third quarter 2022 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Plant Based Food to be distributed by Coop Alentour

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that the full Komo Comfort Food product line will be distributed by Coop Alentour, the largest natural and organic wholesaler in Quebec.

This alliance, which is based on shared common values, aims to ensure the deployment of Komo Comfort Foods full product line in Quebec. Komo's ready-to-bake Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, Mac & Greens as well as Komo's meal helpers - Bolognese sauce and Taco Filling, are plant-based and made with real ingredients. Komo is the answer to the usual daily question: "What's for dinner tonight?" and the answer is - "easy dinner night yet nutritious".

Keep reading...Show less

For World Sight Day, new app available for Canadians living with glaucoma, the Silent Thief of Sight

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Fighting Blindness Canada have launched the Glaucoma in Perspective (GiP) app to help Canadians understand the impact of glaucoma and manage disease progression. The launch of GiP coincides with World Sight Day, as the vision loss community comes together to raise awareness and understanding of eye diseases like glaucoma.

Glaucoma in Perspective. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

GiP was developed based on research and insights into patients' perception of sight loss with glaucoma. The app provides users with guidance on treatment regimen and includes a series of interactive demonstrations to encourage at-risk individuals to seek early intervention from a healthcare professional by allowing them to experience the impact of glaucoma on everyday situations. It also provides information on available treatment options to support glaucoma management.

The GiP app is now available at the Apple Store and Google Play for free download.

"Fighting Blindness Canada is proud to support the launch of Glaucoma in Perspective in Canada . It's an exciting opportunity to launch a new and innovative digital tool that can be easily accessible and help Canadians stay empowered in managing this disease," says Doug Earle , President and CEO of Fighting Blindness Canada. "We are hopeful that the Glaucoma in Perspective app will help both patients and caregivers in understanding the complexities of glaucoma and provide valuable information to support the patient journey."

Glaucoma affects more than 728,000 Canadians and takes the form of several related disease types, the most common being open angle glaucoma. 1 Glaucoma is characterized by a build-up of aqueous humour fluid and increased intraocular pressure (IOP) that damages the optic nerve. 2 There is no cure for glaucoma, but early detection and treatment can help prevent damage to the optic nerve, and as a result, save vision. 3

"Glaucoma is often known as the silent thief of sight and can often go undetected if there are no early symptoms. The goal of Glaucoma in Perspective is to provide a user-friendly experience for patients and caregivers to enhance their knowledge and understanding of glaucoma to better support their needs," says Professor David Crabb , GiP app developer and Professor of Statistics and Vision Research, City, University of London . "My hope is that Canadians will now have access to a digital tool that will help them take more control of their glaucoma and aid them in understanding the condition."

In a national survey of 150 respondents with glaucoma, 69% of respondents didn't know what type of glaucoma they have. 65% of respondents relied on their doctor's office for new resources and information to support their glaucoma knowledge while 39% search online. 4

"At AbbVie, we continue to explore new and improved ways of enhancing glaucoma care for patients. While there is no cure for glaucoma, we remain dedicated to ensuring that patients have access to available resources like Glaucoma in Perspective to support their health and wellbeing," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "We will continue to work collaboratively with key partners, such as Fighting Blindness Canada, to address the unmet needs in glaucoma care and help bring innovative solutions that bring meaningful impact for Canadians."

About Fighting Blindness Canada

Fighting Blindness Canada (FBC) is Canada's leading charitable funder of vision research. FBC offers hope to Canadians by identifying the best, most promising research that is driving treatments and cures for blinding eye diseases. Over our 45-year history, FBC has invested over $40 million to support vision research and education across Canada: that's over 200 research grants that have led to over 600 new discoveries understanding why vision loss occurs, how it can be slowed or stopped, and how sight can be restored. For more information, please visit www.FightingBlindness.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter and Instagram , or find us on LinkedIn.




1 Fighting Blindness. Glaucoma. Available at: https://www.fightingblindness.ca/eyehealth/eye-diseases/glaucoma/


2 Fighting Blindness. Glaucoma. Available at: https://www.fightingblindness.ca/eyehealth/eye-diseases/glaucoma/


3 Fighting Blindness. Glaucoma. Available at: https://www.fightingblindness.ca/eyehealth/eye-diseases/glaucoma/


4 Leger Research. Glaucoma Survey commissioned by Allergan, an AbbVie Company. Online survey of 150 Canadians
who have been diagnosed with glaucoma, between February 24-26, 2022, using Leger's online panel



SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c7908.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN'S ANNUAL TRENDS REPORT FINDS COMPETITION CREATED BY BIOSIMILARS CONTRIBUTED $21 BILLION IN U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM SAVINGS

Ninth Edition of Amgen's Biosimilar Trends Report Examines the U.S. and Global Marketplace with Biosimilars

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today released the 9 th edition of its Biosimilar Trends Report, which examines the current and future state of the U.S. marketplace with biosimilars. This year, in addition to examining important trends in the U.S., the Report also highlights key considerations and learnings from the global marketplace with biosimilars. To access the full Report, visit https:www.amgenbiosimilars.comcommitmenttrends-report .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×