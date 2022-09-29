Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Final analyses from the U-ACHIEVE Phase 3 maintenance study of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
  • Data highlighting symptomatic and endoscopic outcomes, delayed subcutaneous responders and predictors of response in patients receiving risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) for use in moderate to severe Crohn's disease *
  • Data from the Phase 3 study U-EXCEL evaluating the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) as induction therapy for use in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease *
  • A total of 17 abstracts, including seven oral presentations, reinforce AbbVie's commitment to research into developments that could help advance standards of care for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today revealed the spectrum of new data from studies of risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) in Crohn's disease and upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease that will be presented as live presentations and e-Posters at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2022, October 8-11 in Vienna and online. In total, ABBVie is presenting 17 abstracts across a broad range of studies in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

"With two decades of world-class science and an unwavering commitment to patients, we continue to advance research within our robust gastro portfolio with the goal of positively impacting the lives of people living with inflammatory bowel disease," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, Ph.D., vice president, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "Our data at UEG Week 2022 reinforce our dedication to innovation and partnership with the gastroenterology community to help address a wide range of patient needs and investigate diverse solutions to help advance standards of care for IBD patients."

Key data to be presented include:

  • Final analyses from the U-ACHIEVE study evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ as a maintenance therapy in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
  • Analyses on symptomatic improvements and endoscopic outcomes in patients receiving risankizumab as an induction and maintenance therapy compared to placebo
  • Primary results from the 12-week U-EXCEL induction study on the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib induction therapy in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had inadequate response or intolerance to conventional or biologic therapy
  • Results from the 52-week maintenance study, FORTIFY, on the efficacy and tolerability of subcutaneous risankizumab in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had delayed response to 12 weeks of risankizumab induction therapy
  • Quantitative data from the Determinants, Incidence and Consequences of Corticosteroid Excess (DICE) study, reporting on the incidence and consequences of corticosteroid use in IBD patients

* The use of upadacitinib and risankizumab are investigational in Crohn's disease in the European Union.

AbbVie abstracts in the UEG Week 2022 program include:

Abstract Title

Session Details
(All Times CEST)

Risankizumab / Crohn's Disease


Induction and Maintenance Treatment with Risankizumab Leads to
Symptomatic Relief in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

e-Poster Presentation
P0437

Sunday, Oct 9

9 a.m.

Fatigue Improvement Correlates with Reductions in Work Productivity
Impairment and Related Indirect Cost in Patients with Crohn's disease: Post
Hoc Analysis of Two Phase 3 Risankizumab Induction Trials

e-Poster Presentation
P0980

Sunday, Oct 9

9 a.m.

Baseline and Early Predictors of Response to Risankizumab Induction and
Maintenance Treatment in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

Live Moderated Poster

MP442

Monday, Oct 10

14:06 – 14:12 p.m.

52-Weeks Risankizumab Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing is Efficacious and
Well Tolerated in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease Who Had
Delayed Response to 12-Weeks IV Risankizumab Induction

Live Oral Presentation
OP126

Monday, Oct 10

14 – 14:12 p.m.

Clinical and Endoscopic Improvements with Risankizumab Induction and
Maintenance Dosing Versus Placebo are Observed Irrespective of Number of
Prior Failed Biologics

Live Oral Presentation
OP128

Monday, Oct 10

14:24 – 14:36 p.m.

Upadacitinib / Ulcerative Colitis


Efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in patients with moderately to severely active
ulcerative colitis receiving 16 weeks' extended induction treatment followed by
52 weeks' maintenance treatment in the U-ACHIEVE/U-ACCOMPLISH trials

e-Poster Session

P0440

Sunday, Oct 9

9 a.m.

Efficacy and safety of upadacitinib maintenance therapy in patients with
moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis: Final results from the Phase 3
U-ACHIEVE Maintenance study

Live Oral Presentation

OP001

Sunday, Oct 9

13:55 – 14:07 p.m.

Benefit-risk assessment of upadacitinib treatment in patients with moderately to
severely active ulcerative colitis

Live Moderated Poster

MP243

Monday, Oct 10

11:12 – 11:18 a.m.

Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of Upadacitinib Versus Vedolizumab
as Induction Therapy in Patients With Moderately to Severely Active
Ulcerative Colitis

Live Moderated Poster

MP244

Monday, Oct 10

11:18 – 11:24 a.m.

Benefits of high versus low dose upadacitinib as maintenance treatment in
ulcerative colitis patients who were responders to 8-week induction with
upadacitinib: Results from the U-ACHIEVE phase 3 maintenance trial

Live Oral Presentation

OP197

Tuesday, Oct 11

11:24 – 11:36 a.m.

Symptoms and Laboratory Values as Proxies for Endoscopic and Histologic
Clinical Endpoints in Ulcerative Colitis: A Mediation Analysis Based on
Upadacitinib Phase 3 Induction Trials

Live Moderated Poster

MP409

Tuesday, Oct 11

11:48 – 11:54 a.m.

Efficacy of Upadacitinib Dose Escalation in Phase 3 Long-term Extension
Ulcerative Colitis Study

Live Oral Presentation

OP199

Tuesday, Oct 11

11:48 – 12:00 p.m.

Impact of Inflammatory Burden on Efficacy of Upadacitinib Maintenance
Therapy in Ulcerative Colitis: Results from the Phase 3 U-ACHIEVE Study

Live Moderated Poster

MP441

Tuesday, Oct 11

14 – 14:06 p.m.

Upadacitinib / Crohn's Disease


Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib Induction Therapy in Patients with
Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease: Results from a Randomized
Phase 3 U-EXCEL Study

Live Oral Presentation

OP219

Monday, Oct 10

14:36 – 14:48 p.m.

Disease State Abstracts / Inflammatory Bowel Disease


Steroid use in a high proportion of IBD patients – first results from the German
cohort of the IBD-DICE study

e-Poster Presentation

P0436

Sunday, Oct 9

9 a.m.

Patient-reported burden of corticosteroid use in inflammatory bowel disease in
the UK: results from the Determinants, Incidence and Consequences of
Corticosteroid Excess (DICE) impact questionnaire

Live Oral Presentation

OP107

Monday, Oct 10

11:12 – 11:24 a.m.

Patterns of corticosteroid exposure and excess in inflammatory bowel disease:
Results from the Determinants, Incidence and Consequences of Corticosteroid
Excess (DICE) online monitoring tool

Live Moderated Poster

MP110

Sunday, Oct 9

15:54 – 16 p.m.

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, idiopathic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) of the large intestine that causes continuous mucosal inflammation extending, to a variable extent, from the rectum to the more proximal colon. 1,2 The hallmark signs and symptoms of ulcerative colitis include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, tenesmus (a sense of pressure), urgency and fecal incontinence. 1,3 The disease course of ulcerative colitis varies between patients and can range from quiescent disease to chronic refractory disease, which in some cases can lead to surgery or complications, including cancer or death. 2,4 The severity of symptoms and unpredictability of disease course can lead to substantial burden and often disability among those living with the disease. 5

About Crohn's Disease

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain and rectal bleeding. 2,6,7 It is a progressive disease, meaning it gets worse over time. 2,7 Because the signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease are unpredictable, it causes a significant burden on people living with the disease—not only physically, but also emotionally and economically. 5

About RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. 8-15 In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2. 8

In the EU, RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. 8 The use of upadacitinib in Crohn's disease is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been established by global regulatory authorities. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis, axial spondylarthritis, Crohn's disease, giant cell arteritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Takayasu arteritis and ulcerative colitis are ongoing. 9-15

US Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) 8

U.S. USES
RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

  • Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.
  • Adults with active psoriatic arthritis when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.
  • Adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.
  • Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, or ankylosing spondylitis.

  • Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

RINVOQ is safe and effective in children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

  • Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).
  • Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.
  • Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.
  • Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.
  • Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.
  • Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.
  • Tears in the stomach or intestines and changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if:

  • You are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP if you:

  • Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection, such as:

̶ Fever, sweating, or
chills

̶ Shortness of breath

̶ Warm, red, or
painful skin or
sores on your body

̶ Muscle aches

̶ Feeling tired

̶ Blood in phlegm

̶ Diarrhea or
stomach pain

̶ Cough

̶ Weight loss

̶ Burning when
urinating or
urinating more
often than normal

  • Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.
  • Are a current or past smoker.
  • Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.
  • Have or have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.
  • Have other medical conditions, including liver problems, low blood cell counts, diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.
  • Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.
  • Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.
  • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.
  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

  • Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections
  • Rifampicin or phenytoin
  • Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

  • Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse.
  • Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:
    • Discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back
    • Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw
      • Pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach
    • Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort
    • Breaking out in a cold sweat
    • Nausea or vomiting
    • Feeling lightheaded
    • Weakness in one part or on one side of your body
    • Slurred speech
  • Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:

̶ Swelling

̶ Pain or tenderness in one or
both legs

̶ Sudden unexplained chest or
upper back pain

̶ Shortness of breath or difficulty
breathing

  • Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increased blood cholesterol levels, and increased liver enzyme levels.

A separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg extended-release tablets.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for RINVOQ.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases. 16,17 The use of risankizumab in Crohn's disease is not approved in the EU and its safety and efficacy have not been established by regulatory authorities. Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are ongoing. 9,18,19

US Indications and Important Safety Information about SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) 17

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medication that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Allergic Reactions:
Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

  • Fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)
  • Swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat
  • Trouble breathing or throat tightness
  • Chest tightness
  • Skin rash, hives
  • Itching

Infections: SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

  • Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:
    • fever, sweats, or chills
    • muscle aches
    • weight loss
    • cough
    • warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis
    • diarrhea or stomach pain
    • shortness of breath
    • blood in your mucus (phlegm)
    • burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

  • have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"
  • have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.
  • have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.
  • have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medicines that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.
  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.
  • are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems in people with Crohn's disease: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI by intravenous infusion developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your doctor will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and up to 12 weeks of treatment and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your doctor right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach(abdominal) pain, tiredness(fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's Disease include upper respiratory infections, injection site reactions, fever, headache, stomach(abdominal) pain, back pain, joint pain, and low red blood cells (anemia).

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include upper respiratory infections, feeling tired, fungal skin infections, headache, and injection site reactions.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600mg/10mL intravenous infusion, and a 360mg/2.4mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

This is the most important information to know about SKYRIZI. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

With a robust clinical trial program, AbbVie is committed to cutting-edge research to drive exciting developments in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. By innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and make a positive long-term impact on the lives of people with IBD. For more information on AbbVie in gastroenterology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/gastroenterology.html .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

