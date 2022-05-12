Since 2016, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship program has helped more than 300 students impacted by immune-mediated diseases across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology - AbbVie today announced the 2022-2023 class of recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship which provides financial support to students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursuing higher education in the United States . As ...

