Since 2016, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship program has helped more than 300 students impacted by immune-mediated diseases across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology - AbbVie today announced the 2022-2023 class of recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship which provides financial support to students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursuing higher education in the United States . As ...

- AbbVie today announced the 2022-2023 class of recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship which provides financial support to students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursuing higher education in the United States . As part of AbbVie's leadership and commitment to the immunology community, the scholarship seeks to empower students as they pursue a degree and a life not defined by their diseases.

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9041751-abbvie-immunology-scholarship-awards-45-us-students/

"While living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases that are often difficult to manage, recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship have made an impact in their communities and exemplified determination to overcome challenges," said Patrick Horber , M.D., president, U.S. Immunology, AbbVie. "As a trusted leader in immunology, AbbVie is proud to help support these students' academic journeys as they continue to take on inspiring challenges and pursue their ambitions to make a difference in their communities."

This year, AbbVie awarded scholarships to 45 recipients after receiving more than 1,000 applications from students with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and disease experiences throughout the U.S. Qualified applicants were selected based on academic performance, their ability to serve as a positive role model in their community, essay submission and recommendation letter.

"The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship will help me carve a path forward and expand my career in healthcare management while living with ankylosing spondylitis and supporting my young family," said Alaa-adeen Ahmad, 2022-2023 scholarship recipient and Capella University student. "With my doctorate degree, I hope to become a healthcare quality and safety manager so that I can make a difference by improving the patient experience and helping others within the community."

AbbVie is committed to transforming patients' lives, so they can have the opportunity to live a life unhindered by their chronic, immune-mediated conditions. Since launching in 2016, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship has helped more than 300 students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursue higher education in the U.S. To see a list of 2022-2023 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship recipients, visit www.AbbVieImmunologyScholarship.com .

Students living with diseases across dermatology, gastroenterology and rheumatology and seeking an associate, bachelor's, master's or doctorate degree are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Those interested in applying for the 2023-2024 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship starting in October 2022 can sign up here to be notified when the application period opens.

About the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship
The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship provides financial support to exceptional students living with immune-mediated diseases and pursuing higher education in the United States . Through this scholarship, AbbVie's passion for patient care is extended to empower students as they pursue a degree and a life not defined by their disease. It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. Visit www.AbbvieImmunologyScholarship.com to learn more.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

AMGEN AND LANCE BASS PARTNER TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO DO A 'DOUBLE TAKE' TO RECOGNIZE THE EARLY SIGNS OF PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

Campaign Drives Awareness of Potential Early Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis and Empowers People to Take Action

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Otezla ® (apremilast) have partnered with pop icon and entrepreneur Lance Bass for the Double Take campaign to empower people to take action when it comes to psoriatic arthritis. As a singer, dancer and entertainer, Bass understands the importance of staying in tune with your body. Through the campaign, he has created a fun and educational dance to help make it easy for everyone to recognize the early signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, a condition Bass has lived with for over a decade.

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

New Two-Year Deucravacitinib Data Reinforce Durable Efficacy and Consistent Safety Profile in Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

POETYK PSO long-term extension trial results show maintenance of efficacy response through up to two years of treatment

Results add to the growing body of evidence on deucravacitinib, a potential new oral treatment option for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

BriaCell CEO Dr. William V. Williams

BriaCell CEO Dr. William V. Williams: FDA Fast-track Status for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell CEO Dr. William V. Williams: FDA Fast Track Status for Cancer Treatmentyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Volta Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VLTA; VLTA WS

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLTA) (NYSE: VLTA-WS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-02730, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities between August 2, 2021 and March 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities during the Class Period, you have until May 31, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

BELLUS Health Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") scheduled for June of 2022; Plan to initiate the Phase 3 program in the second half of 2022 -

- Three late-breaking abstracts reviewing clinical data from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial will be presented at the upcoming American Thoracic Society ("ATS") 2022 International Conference -

