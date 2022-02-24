Life Science NewsInvesting News

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Alberta Saskatchewan British Columbia and Manitoba now reimburse VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The regimen combines six 28-day cycles of obinutuzumab with 12 cycles of VENCLEXTA. 1 For full funding criteria, consult the list of medications in effect in each province. 2,3,4,5 The combination treatment is also listed on the Drug Benefit List in the Non-Insured Health Benefits ( NIHB ) Program 6 and has been on Québec's Listes des médicaments - Établissements since last November. 7

AbbVie (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"As a clinician, it's always best to have several treatment options available for my patients to treat their CLL. It is great news that venetoclax plus obinutuzumab is now reimbursed for Western Canadians," says Dr. Carolyn Owen , MD, MDres(UK), FRCPC, Associate Professor, Division of Hematology and Hematological Malignancies, Foothills Medical Centre. "Venetoclax is an innovative molecule that selectively inhibits the BCL-2 protein, which is responsible for helping cancer cells survive in the blood. We have been awaiting this time-limited targeted therapy option for CLL patients."

VENCLEXTA plus obinutuzumab is the first chemotherapy-free, fixed-duration combination regimen approved by Health Canada for patients with previously untreated CLL.

"Lymphoma Canada is pleased that this combination therapy is now available in British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Due to the nature of the disease and its high relapse rate, it is important to offer patients additional treatment options in the frontline setting," says Antonella Rizza , Chief Executive Officer, Lymphoma Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with obinutuzumab, is the third indication for VENCLEXTA for the treatment of CLL. VENCLEXTA is a first-in-class B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 is a protein that prevents cancer cells from undergoing apoptosis, the process that leads to the natural death or self-destruction of cancer cells. VENCLEXTA is also approved in combination with rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with CLL who have received at least one prior therapy, and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with CLL with 17p deletion who have received at least one prior therapy, or patients with CLL without 17p deletion who have received at least one prior therapy and for whom there are no other available treatment options. 1

"We are very proud of this tremendous milestone. VENCLEXTA plus obinutuzumab is now reimbursed in Alberta , Saskatchewan , British Columbia , and Manitoba for people living with CLL. This combination is a much-needed treatment option and reinforces our commitment in Oncology. At AbbVie, we stand by our mission to transform the standard of care for people living with cancer," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

CLL, which is typically a slow-progressing cancer of the bone marrow and blood, is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. In Canada , CLL accounts for approximately 1,745 newly diagnosed cases of leukemia each year and is responsible for more than 600 deaths a year. 8

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

________________________________

1 AbbVie Corporation Venclexta(R) (venetoclax) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: September 27, 2016. Date of Revision: January 21, 2021. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VENCLEXTA_PM_EN.pdf Accessed February 23, 2022.

2 BC Cancer. http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/systemic-therapy-site/Documents/2022%20ST%20Updates/ST%20Update_Feb%202022.pdf . Accessed February 23, 2022.

3 Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. http://www.saskcancer.ca/images/pdfs/health_professionals/drug_formulary/drug_formulary/SCA_Drug_Formulary_-_2022-02-01.pdf . February 23, 2022.

4 Cancer Care Alberta. https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/programs/ps-1025651-drug-benefit-list.pdf . Accessed February 23, 2022.

5 Manitoba Health. Manitoba Drug Benefits and Manitoba Drug Interchangeability Formulary Amendments. https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/mdbif/docs/bulletins/bulletin116.pdf . Accessed February 23, 2022.

6 Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Drug Benefit List. https://nihb-ssna.express-scripts.ca/en/0205140506092019/16/160407 . Accessed February 23, 2022.

7 Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec's Listes des médicaments - Établissements. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/fr/a-propos/liste-medicaments-fournis-etablissement . Accessed February 23, 2022.

8 Canadian Cancer Statistics. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia statistics. www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-type/leukemia-chronic-lymphocytic-cll/statistics/?region=on . Accessed February 23, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c1878.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

BELLUS Health Reports Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- Announced positive topline results from the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial in refractory chronic cough ("RCC"), positioning BLU-5937 as a potentially best-in-class P2X3 antagonist -

- Plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in the second quarter and initiate the Phase 3 program in the second half of 2022 -

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Mr. Bruce Gillies, Former PepsiCo Executive, to Its Advisory Board in Preparation for Launch of The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Bruce Gillies, former Pepsi Executive, to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project and its purpose-driven Keystone Species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

  • Mr. Gillies delivers extensive experience and expertise in Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Consumer Insights, Customer Development and Operations
  • The Gummy Project to Champion Endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect Keystone Species through sales of high-quality gummy products

"We're thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, his expertise will be highly valuable as we streamline our roadmap to launch our initial product line," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "Our low sugar gummy products represent a high growth sector with an entirely innovative differentiation and consumer engagement strategy. Bruce's proven ability to develop winning strategies and plans, which have delivered a competitive advantage to some of the world's most iconic brands, will accelerate our timelines and ensure we are operating at the highest standards and best practices for long term success."

BriaCell Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its Scientific Advisory Board

BriaCell Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its Scientific Advisory Board

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed leading immunologist, Alexander Kharazi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Kharazi co-invented Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, in collaboration with Dr. Charles L. Wiseman, BriaCell's Founder and Principal Research Advisor. Dr. Kharazi currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. His experience includes roles as Chief Scientist of the Immunotherapy laboratory at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles (1998-2006) and Chief Pathologist of a large good laboratory practice (GLP) animal study at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (1991-1998) reporting results to the U.S. Congress. Additionally, he has worked as a Research Fellow in the department of Pathology at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology in Japan from 1989 to 1991. Dr. Kharazi earned his Ph.D. in immunology and his medical degree in internal medicine and pathology in Kiev, Ukraine. He is a named inventor on eight U.S. patents and several foreign patents. He is the author of numerous U.S. and international publications and has been an invited speaker/chairman/panelist on several scientific meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods Earns US Market Recognition as NEXTY Awards Finalist

Komo Plant Based Foods Earns US Market Recognition as NEXTY Awards Finalist

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces that its Plant-Based Lasagna has been named a finalist in the 2022 NEXTY Awards by Natural Products Expo West, in the category of Best New Frozen Product

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry in the United States. Finalists are chosen based on innovation, inspiration, integrity, and impact. A team of editors and trend researchers go through hundreds of nominees to select three finalists in each category. Other nominees in the frozen category include leading products from The Plant Based Seafood Co., Tattooed Chef, Alec's Ice Cream, Deep Indian Kitchen, and Tru Fru.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

AMGEN ISSUES INAUGURAL GREEN BOND TO ADVANCE ESG GOALS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the issuance of its inaugural $750 million green bond, with a 3.000% semi-annual coupon and maturing in 2029, to advance the environmental goals that are part of Amgen's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

The green bond is part of a $4 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes that were issued on February 22, 2022 and the use of proceeds from the green bond is aligned with the Company's Green Financing Framework . S&P Global Ratings provided the second party opinion on the  Framework and reported that it is aligned with the Green Bond Principles (2021) administered by the International Capital Market Association.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Boosh Enters Into Consulting Arrangement

Boosh Enters Into Consulting Arrangement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the acquisition of Beanfields it is paying a referral fee related to the Beanfields transaction in an arms length third party (the "Consultant") in the amount of US$92,000 payable in cash and 564,000 common shares, each with a deemed price of $0.93 per share. The referral fee shares will be subject to four month hold period required under Canadian securities laws expiring on June 23, 2022 and applicable restriction under U.S. securities laws.

The Company also announces it has engaged the Consultant to provide strategic, acquisition and operational expertise as Boosh continues to expand. The Consultant will be engaged for a two year term and receive compensation if US$5,000 in cash, and 25,000 shares per month, provided that the share compensation will cease at the end of the first year of the term. All shares issuable as compensation will be issued quarterly in arrears and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

