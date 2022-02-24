ABBVie announced today that Alberta Saskatchewan British Columbia and Manitoba now reimburse VENCLEXTA ® in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia . The regimen combines six 28-day cycles of obinutuzumab with 12 cycles of VENCLEXTA. 1 For full funding criteria, consult the list of medications in effect in each province. 2,3,4,5 The ...

