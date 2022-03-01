Life Science News Investing News
ABBVie today announced it has completed the acquisition of Syndesi Therapeutics SA, which will help to expand ABBVie's neuroscience portfolio. This acquisition gives ABBVie access to Syndesi's portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein 2A including its lead molecule SDI-118. The mechanism is currently being evaluated for the potential treatment of cognitive impairment and other symptoms associated ...

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Syndesi Therapeutics SA, which will help to expand ABBVie's neuroscience portfolio. This acquisition gives ABBVie access to Syndesi's portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein 2A (SV2A), including its lead molecule SDI-118. The mechanism is currently being evaluated for the potential treatment of cognitive impairment and other symptoms associated with a range of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and major depressive disorder.

"There is a major unmet need for new therapies that can help improve cognitive function in patients suffering from difficult-to-treat neurologic diseases," said Tom Hudson, M.D., senior vice president, R&D, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "With AbbVie's acquisition of Syndesi, we aim to advance the research of a novel, first-in-class asset for the potential treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders."

The lead molecule, SDI-118, is a small molecule currently in Phase 1b studies, which is being evaluated to target nerve terminals to enhance synaptic efficiency. Synaptic dysfunction is believed to underlie the cognitive impairment seen in multiple neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders.

"We have been impressed with the vision of AbbVie's neuroscience R&D team, who share our view on the therapeutic potential of SDI-118 in a range of neurologic diseases," said Jonathan Savidge , chief executive officer, Syndesi Therapeutics. "I am delighted with the closing of this deal. It has been a pleasure to partner with our investors to investigate the potential of SDI-118 in early clinical studies. Now, as part of AbbVie, the program is well positioned to move into later stages of clinical development."

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Syndesi shareholders a $130 million upfront payment with the potential for Syndesi shareholders to receive additional contingent payments of up to $870 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.

Advisors

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acted as legal counsel to AbbVie. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as lead legal counsel, along with Deloitte Legal, Belgium , and Lazard acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Syndesi.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About Syndesi Therapeutics

Founded in December 2017 and based in Belgium , Syndesi is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics that modulate synaptic function to relieve the symptoms of cognitive impairment. Syndesi's unique molecules act pre-synaptically to enhance synaptic efficiency by positively modulating the function of synaptic vesicle protein 2A (SV2A), which plays a central role in regulating neurotransmission.

Syndesi was created through a partnership between UCB Biopharma SRL and a syndicate of Belgian and international investors to further develop novel SV2A modulators that had been originally discovered by UCB. Syndesi's Series A financing was co-led by Novo Holdings together with Fountain Healthcare Partners, with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., SRIW (Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie), V-Bio Ventures and Vives Fund, along with UCB Ventures. The company has also benefited from support from the Walloon Region. The lead molecule, SDI-118, was discovered by UCB before being out-licensed to Syndesi as of 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-acquires-syndesi-therapeutics-strengthening-neuroscience-portfolio-301492154.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie ABBV Biotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Receives Complete Response Letter From U.S. FDA for Investigational Lenacapavir Due to Vial Compatability Issues

CRL Cites Issues Related to Compatibility of Vials and Lenacapavir Solution –

– No New Clinical Studies Requested in the CRL –

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2021 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer, will present virtually at 11:50 a.m. Central Time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Keep reading... Show less

Aptose to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Aptose management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at Oppenheimer's 32 nd Annual Healthcare Conference:

  • Aptose Presentation - Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Time: 10:00 – 10:30 ET
Format: Virtual
Webcast: Link

The audio webcast also will be accessible through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.

Keep reading... Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Clearance from the FDA and Regulatory Agencies in Brazil and Mexico for Important Protocol Amendments Designed to Expedite Patient Enrollment in the LANCER Trial

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Clearance from the FDA and Regulatory Agencies in Brazil and Mexico for Important Protocol Amendments Designed to Expedite Patient Enrollment in the LANCER Trial

LANCER Trial expanded to include up to 20 Additional Clinical Research Centers

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announced that it has received clearance from the FDA and regulatory agencies in Brazil and Mexico to modify the inclusion criteria for the LANCER trial to allow for, amongst other things, the enrollment of vaccinated patients. Commensurate with clearance to implement these important protocol amendments which will broaden the population of patients eligible for enrollment into LANCER, the Company also announced plans to expand the clinical trial infrastructure to include up to an additional 20 clinical research centers. LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ as a cardiopulmonary protective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the impact of CardiolRx™ on symptom recovery and key biomarkers associated with inflammatory heart disease.

Keep reading... Show less

BELLUS Health to Participate in the Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at the Cowen & Co. 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference.

Panel Details:
Event: Cowen & Co. 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference
Title: Respiratory/Infections Panel
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 8 th , 2022 at 2:10 p.m. ET

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel

BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel: Disrupting Industries with Unique Products and Therapeutic Solutions

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC,FWB:8MV) has trademarked its proprietary non-GMO biotech platform technology called "Bio-Plant CELLicitation™," which replaces "BioFarming" and underscores the potential for the technology to be used in the botanical drugs space.

BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel explained how the company is disrupting the marketplace with unique products and therapeutic solutions.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×