A.I.S. Resources Corporate Update

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has liquidated the balance of its marketable securities comprised of Buda Juice Inc. shares for US$2,249,048. Including the previous disposition in November 2025 the Company realized total gross proceeds of US$2,749,048 and achieved an internal rate of return of over 20% on its investment. The Company intends to use the proceeds to move forward with its exploration program, strengthen its balance sheet and evaluate new opportunities.

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO, stated, "We are pleased that the Company is now well capitalized and in a strong position to move forward with its strategic goals. The Company thanks its stakeholders for their support in achieving this milestone. We are now excited to move forward with the Saint John exploration program beginning with sampling, trenching and geophysics to expand on the work performed in 2025."

Saint John Next Steps

  • Surface sampling and trenching
  • Expand drone MobileMT + IP surveys across the whole project and refine drill targets (~CAD $300,000 budget).
  • Commence 2,000m maiden RC/DD drill program at Little Lepreau.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is a district-scale IOCG/porphyry exploration target providing strategic exposure to gold and silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), and antimony (critical mineral).

The project covers 101 km² in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. Located just 20 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick and 50 km from the U.S. border, the project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, power stations, and a skilled local workforce.

Riversgold have released multiple press releases on the Australian Stock Exchange over the past year as they have moved this project up the value chain. Geological results were previously disclosed by Riversgold in press releases on ASX dated January 29, 2025 and April 9, 2025. Refer to www.riversgold.com.au

Geological Highlights:
Little Lepreau Prospect

  • Roadside Quary surface samples: Gold up to 41.6 g/t, Silver up to 1,600 g/t, Copper up to 7.64%, Antimony >1%.
  • Magnetic data received from the high resolution 25 metre line spaced survey has delineated multiple magnetic low response areas that bear a similar magnetic signature to the Roadside Quarry mineralization.
  • Maiden drilling (2,000m) approved.

Prince of Wales Prospect

  • surface samples: Gold up to 11.4 g/t, Silver up to 1,050 g/t, Copper up to 10.55%, Lead up to 18.85%.

Hideaway Prospect

  • surface samples: Gold up to 1.7 g/t, Silver up to 8 g/t, Copper up to 2.01%.

Figure1-Saint-John-Project

Figure 1 - Saint John Project (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Figure2-Prince-of-Wales-roadside

Figure 2 – Prince of Wales roadside cutting with exposed mineralization (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated January 29, 2025)

Figure3-Little-Lepreau

Figure 3 – Little Lepreau Roadside Quarry Prospect (Inset 1) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Figure4-Hideaway-Prospect

Figure 4 - Hideaway Prospect (Inset 2) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX April 9, 2025)

Figure5-Prince-of-Wales-Prospect

Figure 5 - Price of Wales Prospect (Inset 3) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Edward Mead, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101 and who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Mead is a director of Riversgold Ltd and a consultant to Riversgold through Doraleda Pty.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Limited
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO
T: +1-778-892-5455
E: marc@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af544792-a4d7-4e30-83e2-0173c4b05e23
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/007061e6-6031-44e2-8987-16e165216922
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a75c5b-9fbd-42ba-9683-9304dfdc1809
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/459c949c-b77e-4086-8135-142075fecf8c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d66fc0e-92ad-4dcf-9554-ef0209f5e909


