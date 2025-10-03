A.I.S. Resources Addresses Cease Trade Order

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces that effective October 2, 2025 the Company has been placed under a cease trade order by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended March 31, 2025 on SEDAR by September 29, 2025.

The Company was granted a voluntary management cease trade order (MCTO) in accordance with National Policy 12-203 which expired on September 29, 2025. The Company sought an extension to the MCTO to October 15, 2025 however it was not able to secure an extension from the BCSC.

On September 29, 2025 the Company closed the first tranche of its financing and has paid the audit fee. The Company expects the audit to be concluded and to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2025 by October 15, 2025 and will issue a news release once they have been filed.

