American News Group News Commentary - The encryption that quietly protects the modern world, banking, identity, government records, private communications, was built on a bet: that the math underneath it would take longer to break than the secrets it guards need to stay safe. Quantum computing is threatening to collapse that bet. As the technology advances toward the point where it could unwind the public-key cryptography in use everywhere today, governments and standards bodies have stopped treating the shift to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) as a future research problem and started writing it into deadlines, mandates, and procurement rules. The result is a fast-forming market built around a single question thousands of organizations now have to answer: where does our cryptography live, how exposed is it, and how do we move to quantum-safe systems before it is too late.
Key Takeaways
- A new partnership in a strategic market. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) announced a strategic partnership with Pos Digicert Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia's first licensed Certification Authority, to help Malaysian organizations prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography.
- Readiness, not just algorithms. The collaboration pairs QSE's quantum-readiness suite, which it identifies as QPrime, QScope, QSim and QGuard, with Pos Digicert's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), digital-certificate and digital-identity expertise to help organizations assess exposure, prioritize risk and build migration roadmaps.
- A trusted, government-connected local partner. Pos Digicert is wholly owned by Pos Malaysia Berhad and brings established relationships across Malaysia's public and private sectors, supporting a locally delivered model that addresses data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.
- A regulatory clock is driving demand. Governments and standards bodies have finalized quantum-resistant algorithms and set migration timelines, turning post-quantum readiness from an optional exercise into a compliance obligation for regulated organizations.
- A large and growing market. The post-quantum cryptography market is being sized in the billions of dollars and is expected to grow quickly as organizations across government, finance and critical infrastructure begin their migrations.
Inside the Pos Digicert Partnership
Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Pos Digicert to help Malaysian organizations assess, understand and strengthen their readiness for the transition to post-quantum cryptography.
According to the company's release, the collaboration combines Pos Digicert's longstanding expertise in PKI, digital certificates, digital identity and trusted digital services with QSE's quantum-readiness technology and cryptographic-risk expertise. QSE's suite, which the company identifies as QPrime, QScope, QSim and QGuard, is designed to help organizations assess their cybersecurity and cryptographic posture, identify areas of exposure, prioritize risks and develop structured improvement roadmaps. Pos Digicert, described as Malaysia's first licensed Certification Authority and wholly owned by Pos Malaysia Berhad, brings deep experience in the country's digital-trust ecosystem along with established public- and private-sector relationships.
The company framed the arrangement as a locally delivered approach to quantum readiness, one intended to address the data-sovereignty, regulatory and trusted-infrastructure considerations that matter most to government agencies and regulated industries. Through the partnership, the two organizations said they intend to support customers across the full transition journey, from discovery and readiness assessment through risk prioritization, remediation planning, migration preparation and ongoing monitoring, and to develop offerings tailored to the Malaysian market.
"PQC readiness is becoming a shared responsibility between technology, governance and trusted local ecosystems," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE, in the company's release. "This partnership brings together two important pieces of that equation. QSE contributes our quantum-readiness technology to help organizations measure and improve their PQC and cryptographic readiness, while Pos Digicert brings deep Malaysian market knowledge, digital trust capabilities, professional expertise and the local infrastructure needed to deliver those capabilities effectively. Together, we can provide Malaysian organizations with both the technology and local expertise required to turn post-quantum readiness from an emerging concern into measurable action."
Pos Digicert's chief operating officer, Amir Suhaimi Hassan, echoed the point in the release, emphasizing that post-quantum readiness is not simply about swapping one cryptographic algorithm for another but about understanding where cryptography exists today, what may be exposed, and how to manage the transition systematically without compromising trust or operational continuity. Investors following the story can track it through the American News Group Quantum Secure page.
Why the Timing Matters
The reason a small partnership in Malaysia connects to a much larger story is timing. For years, post-quantum cryptography was a topic for researchers and standards committees. That has changed. With quantum-resistant algorithms now standardized and government migration deadlines on the calendar, organizations that hold data which must stay confidential for years, governments, banks, healthcare systems, critical infrastructure, are being pushed to act before quantum computers capable of breaking today's encryption arrive. A widely cited concern known as harvest now, decrypt later, in which adversaries capture encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum computers mature, has made the timeline feel less theoretical.
That backdrop is what gives specialized readiness providers an opening. The largest technology companies are folding PQC into the platforms they already sell, but the work of taking an individual organization from awareness to a fully discovered, assessed and prioritized cryptographic environment, with a credible migration roadmap, is a discipline in its own right. It is the layer QSE is positioning around, and partnerships with trusted local providers like Pos Digicert are how that readiness reaches government and regulated customers in specific markets.
The Broader Post-Quantum Landscape
QSE is a small, early-stage company, but the theme it is built around is drawing in some of the largest names in technology and cybersecurity. The companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are vastly larger and more established than QSE, are not peers, competitors or financial comparables, and their results are not indicative of QSE's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.
Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT)
Fortinet is a large, established cybersecurity and network-security company offering firewalls, secure networking, cloud security and endpoint protection worldwide, and analysts have identified it as a potential beneficiary of post-quantum cryptography spending. It is referenced to illustrate how incumbent platform vendors are positioned to capture PQC-driven demand, a very different scale and business model from a specialized readiness company.
Fortinet has been among the stronger-performing large-cap cybersecurity names in 2026, trading well ahead of the broader market for the year even after a softer prior year. It is referenced only as sector context, a far larger and more diversified company than QSE, whose performance is not indicative of QSE's prospects.
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET)
Cloudflare operates a global connectivity-cloud and security network, and it has been an early mover in deploying post-quantum cryptography across its network and into its zero-trust products. It is included to show how the infrastructure layer of the internet is being made quantum-safe, work that runs in parallel to the organization-level readiness that specialized providers focus on.
Cloudflare has been widely cited by analysts as a likely beneficiary of post-quantum spending as its PQC deployments scale across its network. It is referenced purely as market and sector context, a substantially larger company than QSE operating a different business model, and its results are not indicative of QSE's prospects.
Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum is a quantum-security company whose platform spans both cryptographic discovery, identifying where cryptography exists across an organization, and quantum-safe protection for data in transit. Of the names here, its focus on cryptographic inventory and migration planning makes it the closest thematic reference to the readiness-and-assessment layer QSE operates in, though the two are distinct companies with different products.
Arqit has drawn investor attention as one of the more direct pure-play post-quantum names in the public markets, and its shares have been volatile in line with quantum-sector sentiment. It is referenced only as sector context, a separate company with its own products and risk profile, included to illustrate the readiness segment rather than as a comparable.
Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA)
Okta is a leading identity and access management company, providing single sign-on, multi-factor authentication and identity governance for workforce and customer use cases. Because QSE's partnership centers on digital identity and trust, Okta serves as a reference point for the scale of the identity-security market that post-quantum readiness ultimately has to protect.
Okta has continued to expand across identity threat protection and machine-identity security, and its shares have been rebuilding over the course of 2026. It is referenced solely as market and sector context, a far larger and more established company than QSE in an adjacent part of the security landscape, and not as a peer or financial comparable.
The Bottom Line
A single partnership does not remake a company, and QSE remains a small, early-stage business with the execution, funding, competitive and adoption risks that come with that. A stated intention to serve a market is not the same as revenue earned in it. But the direction of travel is clear: encryption deadlines are now written into government calendars, the post-quantum market is forming around them, and QSE has paired its readiness technology with a trusted, government-connected partner in a specific market to go after that demand. For investors trying to understand where the quantum-security theme is heading, it is a story worth following through the American News Group Quantum Secure landing page as it develops. This is a description of a company and its sector, not a prediction about its stock or a recommendation of any kind.
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Article Sources:
[1] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., "QSE Announces Strategic Partnership with Pos Digicert to Advance Post-Quantum Readiness in Malaysia," August 24, 2026 (partnership scope, readiness-suite product names, Pos Digicert description, and management commentary), and related company disclosures at www.qse-corp.com.
[2] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Fortinet, Cloudflare, Arqit Quantum, and Okta) as cited in the body of this article.
[3] Industry and government sources on post-quantum cryptography standardization, migration timelines, and market size.
American News Group | editor@americannewsgroup.com
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