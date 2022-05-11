GamingInvesting News

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the expansion of its dedicated Esports public relations division, which works with clients across corporate, consumer, and digital media practice areas.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"As the industry continues to incorporate pop culture and celebrities, brands and media outlets, fans are getting into the Esports at record levels," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola .  "With the emergence of Web3, NFTs and ecommerce, it's only going to continue to grow in popularity. We're excited to grow and expand our Esports, working with leaders and challenger brands as they look to navigate the fast-changing and growing space."

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announces-expansion-of-esports-pr-division-301545153.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

