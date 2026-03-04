420 with CNW - Oklahoma Could Extend Moratorium on Licensing New Marijuana Businesses

420 with CNW - Oklahoma Could Extend Moratorium on Licensing New Marijuana Businesses

2026-03-04 16:25:00 ET

Oklahoma lawmakers are weighing another extension of the state's pause on issuing new medical cannabis business licenses, a move that could also lead to a long-term limit on the number of grow operations once the freeze is lifted.

The wider marijuana industry, including firms like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) with operations in other states, is likely to welcome this forward-looking approach that officials in…

