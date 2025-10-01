420 with CNW - OHSU Receives $6.7M Grant to Study Cannabis Impact in HIV+ Pregnant Women

420 with CNW - OHSU Receives $6.7M Grant to Study Cannabis Impact in HIV+ Pregnant Women

2025-10-01 16:25:00 ET

A group of scientists from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) has been awarded over $6.7 million by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study how marijuana use during pregnancy affects women living with HIV .

The findings will undoubtedly be of interest to companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) that specialize in selling…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis CorpTRUL:CNXCNSX:TRUL
TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Trulieve Cannabis Corp

Trulieve Cannabis Corp

Trulieve Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated seed to sale and fully licensed medical marijuana company. It is mainly engaged in the cultivation, possession, use, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

lithium investing

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

gold investing

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Gold Investing

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target