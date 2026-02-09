420 with CNW - Ohio AG Approves Measure Seeking to Undo Marijuana Legalization

420 with CNW - Ohio AG Approves Measure Seeking to Undo Marijuana Legalization

2026-02-09 16:25:00 ET

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has approved the official title and summary language for a proposed referendum that seeks to roll back the state's recent changes to its recreational marijuana laws. The decision clears a major procedural hurdle for advocates who want voters to weigh in on Senate Bill 56, a measure adopted by lawmakers late last year.

CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).

