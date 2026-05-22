420 with CNW - New York Cannabis Social Equity Entrepreneurs Stuck As State Support Underwhelms

420 with CNW - New York Cannabis Social Equity Entrepreneurs Stuck As State Support Underwhelms

2026-05-22 16:25:00 ET

When New York legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, it framed the move as a step toward restorative justice, promising an industry that would benefit communities most harmed by prohibition.

Operating in the state-legal marijuana industry has always been challenging, and even well-established firms like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) are grappling with…

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