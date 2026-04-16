420 with CNW - Michigan Reports Increased Monthly Marijuana Sales Despite Price Increases

420 with CNW - Michigan Reports Increased Monthly Marijuana Sales Despite Price Increases

2026-04-16 16:25:00 ET

Legal cannabis sales in Michigan rebounded sharply in March, even as retail prices continued to edge higher for a third month in a row, according to newly released figures from the state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The overall marijuana industry, including multi-state operators like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) , will be happy that the industry is…

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