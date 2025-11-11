420 with CNW - Massachusetts Regulators Delay Decision on Marijuana Consumption Lounges

420 with CNW - Massachusetts Regulators Delay Decision on Marijuana Consumption Lounges

2025-11-11 16:25:00 ET

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has postponed a key vote on regulations that would open the door for social marijuana consumption across the state, with officials now aiming for a decision before Christmas.

The entire marijuana industry, including actors from across the U.S. border like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) , will be hoping that no…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tilray Brands Inc.TLRYNASDAQ:TLRY
TLRY
The Conversation (0)
Tilray Brands Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.

Keep Reading...

CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Related News

lithium investing

China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project