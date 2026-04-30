420 with CNW - Marijuana Sales Record Major Spike on 4/20

420 with CNW - Marijuana Sales Record Major Spike on 4/20

2026-04-30 16:25:00 ET

Cannabis retailers across the U.S. recorded a notable surge in sales on April 20 (4/20) this year, with particularly strong gains in states that have recently approved legal use.

That particular insight is a matter that cannabis firms like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) will analyze in order to establish any…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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