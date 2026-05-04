420 with CNW - GOP Congressmen Advance Legislation to Block Marijuana Rescheduling

420 with CNW - GOP Congressmen Advance Legislation to Block Marijuana Rescheduling

2026-05-04 16:25:00 ET


Republican lawmakers on a key House committee are pushing forward a spending proposal that could halt federal efforts to reschedule cannabis. The move comes shortly after the Trump administration signaled plans to proceed with reclassifying the drug.

As this spending bill makes its way through Congress, marijuana companies like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) will be following the…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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