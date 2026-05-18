420 with CNW - Georgia Governor Signs Bill Expanding Access to Medical Marijuana

420 with CNW - Georgia Governor Signs Bill Expanding Access to Medical Marijuana

2026-05-18 16:25:00 ET

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved legislation that broadens access to the state's medical cannabis program, introducing several changes aimed at expanding treatment options for eligible patients while maintaining restrictions on recreational marijuana. The measure, Senate Bill 220, adds new qualifying medical conditions, revised rules on THC limits, and expanded methods for how patients may use cannabis products.

Marijuana companies across the country, such as Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL,OTC:CRLBF) (OTCQX: CRLBF) , will be pleased that access to medical marijuana has been…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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