420 with CNW - Federally Financed Canadian Research Shows Marijuana Use by Youths Reduced After Legalization

420 with CNW - Federally Financed Canadian Research Shows Marijuana Use by Youths Reduced After Legalization

2025-11-12 16:25:00 ET

A new Canadian study funded by the federal government suggests that cannabis use among young people has dropped since the country legalized marijuana, challenging long-standing fears that legalization would lead to higher rates of youth consumption.

This goes to show that legalization and licensing companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) could help in curbing access to…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis CorpTRUL:CNXCNSX:TRUL
TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Trulieve Cannabis Corp

Trulieve Cannabis Corp

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Identifies Gold-Silver Mineralization at Historic La Dura Mine, Extending Mineralized Horizon to Almost 500 Metres

Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Related News

Gold Investing

Aureka Pays AU$1.3 Million to Exit Tandarra Joint Venture

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Identifies Gold-Silver Mineralization at Historic La Dura Mine, Extending Mineralized Horizon to Almost 500 Metres

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth Secures UK Approval to Acquire Less Common Metals

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States