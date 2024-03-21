Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.

Highlights:
  • Financial year posts a maiden profit of $1,313,644.
  • Adjusted maiden profit after one off write-down is $2,845,638.
  • Net cash from operating activities is $4,223,898.

2023 Full Year Financial Report

Managing Director, Mark English, said “We’ve topped off an outstanding 2023 with a maiden adjusted profit of $2.8 million. The net cash from operating activities resulted in a surplus of $4.22 million, a terrific result.

“We benefited from a rising gold price as we undertook Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find. The mining performed better than expected with production of 9,741 ounces of gold selling at an average of $3,006 per ounce. Six months of mining generated almost $10 million in surplus cash for Auric and its JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie. Mining at Jeffreys Find has commenced for the 2024 year. The first processing is scheduled at the Greenfields Mill in mid-late April 2024.

“The past 12 months has seen us become self-funding for 2024. We are a dynamic small gold company with a pipeline of mining activities, that will generate cash for the Company and our shareholders,” said Mr English.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
×