2023 New Year Greetings and Update from Alastair McIntyre CEO - Altiplano Metals Inc

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's activity in 2022 and forward-looking activities for 2023 from the Company CEO Alastair McIntyre.

Happy New Year to our shareholders, stake holders, service providers and followers of Altiplano Metals Inc. I wish you the best for 2023 and thank you for your continued support. 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year of new milestones and company growth.

Farellon - Iron Oxide Copper-Gold Mine in Review

Altiplano's focus in 2022 was the continuing development of Farellon and the building of the processing facility located at El Peñón, 15 kilometres from the mine site. Farellon had an excellent 2022 with output hitting numerous monthly and quarterly milestones including record revenues, grade, and production. Revenue in 2022 (after processing costs) generated approximately US$3.25 million (C$4.42 million) from the sale of approximately 1.2 million pounds of copper with an average grade of approximately 2.0 %. This is an excellent result considering global copper production grade is approximately 0.55%. With expanded development work we were able to produce approximately 4,000 tonnes per month on average with further production improvements noted over the last 5 months of the year with August reaching 5,000 tpm.

In early 2023, we expect further improvements at Farellon by completing the widening of the Hugo Decline to provide access for specialized haulage trucks. This will create the opportunity to increase our ongoing monthly production and create the necessary infrastructure for future expansion plans. These operational improvements combined with the output from the El Peñón mill processing facility sets up APN for improved revenue and a banner year in 2023 and beyond.

Figure 1. Comparative Monthly Review of Farellon Output (2021-2022)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_001full.jpg

Drilling Confirms the Continuity of the Vein Structure Along Strike and at Depth.

Phase 1 drilling at Farellon was completed in early 2022. Twenty holes were completed to confirm the extension of the Farellon IOCG (iron-oxide-copper-gold) vein system along strike and at depth. Copper grades in the drill core reported as high as 3.18% Cu over 3.67 m of core length, (Figure 2). These results are very encouraging and demonstrate that as we mine deeper we are seeing grades well above our average recovery grades of 1.79% Cu from previous mining. Phase 2 of drilling at Farellon is expected to begin early in 2023 and is designed to further confirm the continuity of the vein along strike and at depth. Drilling will also guide future mine planning.

Figure 2. Sectional view of Farellon

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_002full.jpg

The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision

Mine Development to Deeper Levels

Mining at Farellon reached the 344 m level with bench mining continuing between levels. Similar to the drill results, the underground expansion demonstrates increased grade and widening of the vein as mining expands to deeper levels (Figure 3). Mine widths in the lower portion of the mine expanded to approximately 9 metres and yielded >2.25% Cu*. This confirms our observations in the drill results - grade and vein widths increase with depth, particularly in the NE section of the mine. Work on expanding the width and height of the Hugo Decline is nearing completion. This work will enable the operation of specialized trucks to move material out of the mine efficiently and increase output, thus setting up the opportunity to expand production.

*Copper percentages based on sales to ENAMI

Figure 3. Jumbo in Operation on the 360 m level

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_003full.jpg

El Peñón Processing Facility Designed to Deliver with Economic Returns and ESG

A major focus of our activities in 2022 involved the construction of the processing facility at El Peñón. Altiplano received the final processing permit from the Chilean authorities in late June 2022 and began the commissioning phase soon after. Start-up is expected in early 2023 with final electrical connections for the magnetic separation and leveling of the tailing storage area are in progress as the last remaining items to complete.

This first of its kind mill in the Chilean small scale processing space was designed to improve our bottom line by reducing transportation and processing cost and generating high value concentrates and with sustainability in mind. It reduces water consumption by 75% in a country where water is a scarce resource, minimizes tailings by 40% through magnetic separation and generates two income streams in copper/gold and iron. The dry stack tailings, dewatering and recycling system eliminates the requirement for a tailings dam and provides the final tailings product to independent industries for use in construction and agriculture. The work on our unique facility was recognized by the prestigious Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and featured recently in their December magazine edition which can be viewed at https://magazine.cim.org/en/projects/small-and-symbiotic-en/

Figure 4. Processing Facility - Iron Separation

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_004.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_004full.jpg

Chile - A Premium Investment and Mining Destination

Altiplano has been operating in Chile since 2017, gaining experience, knowledge, and credibility. Through our work at Farellon and El Peñón, we have positioned ourselves as a leader in Chilean small-scale mining. The Company remains very positive on the economic outlook and Chile as a mining investment jurisdiction. Much happened in Chile in 2022 with the country electing a new government, reviewing social reform, and voting down proposals to change the Constitution by a resounding 62%. A good result for the markets and returned investor confidence.

Chile is a global mining leader and continues to be a premium destination for mining investment. The future of mining in Chile is very positive with exceptional infrastructure in place and support from the government, industry, and the capital markets. These initiatives have helped position Chile as the #1 producer of copper accounting for 28% of global output with mining contributing 11% to the nation's GDP. In addition, Chile continues to be a strong overall investment destination receiving US$15.3 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between January and October of 2022. This was 27% higher than the average for 2003 to 2022 and 19% higher than the average for the last five-years.

Figure 5. Santiago - Chile's Financial Centre

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_005.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_005full.jpg

Copper Outlook

The market outlook for copper looks very promising with the energy transition expecting to drive significant demand for copper as the penultimate battery metal. Copper is essential for electricity delivery and generation and the most critical to the global green energy transformation. Demand for copper as electricity consumption increases has a significant impact for the red metal's price growth opportunity. Research suggests copper demand will rise by 13.5% to 28.5 M tonnes by 2030 (CRU) creating a supply deficit expected by the market between 6 M and 9 M tonnes. China remains the #1 consumer of copper consuming 13.5 M tonnes of the total 25.1 M of global demand (Statista.com). In the near-term market, physical inventories are running at historical lows and representing as little as 1 week of global demand requirements. With significantly reduced inventories and China now emerging from post COVID lock downs supported with macroeconomic stimulus, the short-term prospects for higher copper prices looks very encouraging.

Figure 6. Copper vs LME Copper Inventories

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_006.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152127_09597e7a3486981c_006full.jpg

*Source: MacroMine

Prioritizing Production

Surface and underground exploration advanced at Maria Luisa with the exploration tunnel reaching its target depth of 330 m. Drilling results yielded results as high as 10.50 metres of 3.76 g/t gold and 3.83% copper (core width). Drilling combined with structural mapping and geophysics provided opportunity to gather new valuable exploration information.

These results were encouraging but the Company made the decision in late 2022 to put the Maria Luisa development on hold to concentrate on core operations at Farellon and El Peñón. The review of the technical data did not support additional mine investment and capital costs needed to execute a mining plan at Maria Luisa as an immediate primary target area. The availability of capital and the potential return currently do not warrant immediate development. However, as financial and metals markets improve, the company will review the potential at Maria Luisa.

APN conducted reconnaissance exploration mapping and sampling programs at Pastillas/La Isla where encouraging results were obtained. However, considering the global demand for increased production capacity our focus remains on deploying resources and capital on projects that reflect this requirement and provide a better return. Pastillas/La Isla after our geological and ESG review did not meet those criteria. The Company decided to pass in favour of focusing on Farellon/El Peñón and reviewing/acquiring projects that align with the Company's objectives.

Exploration Opportunity

San Pedro in Nicaragua remains a highly prospective scaleable advanced exploration project with exciting district play and discovery potential. We are waiting on approval by the government to move forward on San Padro and we have been encouraged by our lobbying efforts and recognition of our interest to explore for minerals within the country. We are also encouraged by our peers in Nicaragua, who also after being patient, were recently awarded their exploration concessions. Altiplano will continue to work with our local representatives and the government to finalize the approval process. In the meantime, minimal costs are expended during this process.

2023 in Focus

For the next several months, the Company will focus on improving the output at Farellon, including expansion plans and further drilling. In addition, great opportunity exists within the Farellon/Tambios region to expand operations and acquire new projects. The El Peñón processing facility will begin to generate returns in Q3 with nominal future capital requirements providing Altiplano with a good return on investment over a short period of time.

Our expertise and knowledge in Chile, combined with Chile's top tier mining destination status and top global copper producer, aligns us to focus on larger scale mining projects and grow into a mid-tier producer through acquisitions and organic growth. We will continue to review exploration projects which are of significant interest to the company when the opportunity and value align with the market and company objectives.

With our 5 + years of operational experience in Chile, an entrepreneurial culture, streamlined overheads, record of innovation and proven ability to overcome challenges, we expect to excel in the emerging economy and will continue to identify and seize opportunities to accelerate all aspects of our business going forward. We have a lean and talented team with a boots on the ground approach to actively building a business that will increase our presence in Chile.

In closing, I am very excited to see many up-coming company milestones, including completion of the El Peñón processing facility and sale of the first concentrate, further development at Farellon to reach maximum output potential and development of surrounding projects. I wish to thank our shareholders for their support and, the dedicated teams in Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto, Santiago, La Serena and our mine site community in Tambios who are committed to Altiplano's success.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$10.5 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of 4.77 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the commissioning of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152127

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of November, approximately 4,110 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,950 tonnes shipped and processed. The November production represents an increase of 2.5% over the October output of 4,010 tonnes. Processing in November increased by 23.5% over the October figure of 2,390 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in November at 2.10%, represents an improvement from the 1.87% observed in October and represents the second highest monthly grade in 2022 and 3rd highest overall. Increased production and good copper grades generated the second highest amount of copper sales from Farellon on record in November at 131,153 pounds.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 344 m mining level as part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Cross cuts on the 344 m mining level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings now established on the northeast and southwest directions. Mining in this area has begun along with benching operations continuing between the roofs and floors of the 352 m and 360 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 336 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks with a time frame of approximately eight weeks to reach the new targeted intersection. In addition, the Company is planning an underground drill program in the new year to intersect drill targets below the current workings. This program will be designed to increase the geological confidence by extending the drilling intercepts in the Farellon vein system at depth and along strike.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q3 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q3, 2022, the Company extracted a total 13,440 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 25% from Q2 results of 10,742 tonnes with Q3 representing the highest quarterly production since operations began in 2018. Tonnes processed in Q3 represented 7,570 tonnes, up 1% from the previous quarter of 7,488 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.87%, down 4.8% from the previous Q2 result of 1.96%. Waste removal in Q3 decreased by 56% to 1,199 tonnes in Q2 as focus returned to advancing production headings.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,625,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for $325,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.

Certain arm's length finders received cash fees of $3,290 and 16,450 finders warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering. All the securities issued in this second tranche will be subject to resale restrictions until February 17, 2023.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the August 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of August, approximately 5,000 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 3,227 tonnes shipped and processed. Production at Farellon achieved the maximum output capacity of 5,000 tonnes as the operations begins the transition from sales to ENAMI, to processing at the Company's El Peñón facility. The August production represents an increase of 20.2% over the July output with August processing at 3,227 tonnes increasing by 93% over the July figure of 1,667 tonnes processed. Copper grade continues to be strong with August coming in at 2.01% copper, representing an 18.9% improvement over July's copper grade of 1.69%. Increased production and good copper grades generated the highest amount of copper sales from Farellon in August at 136,753 pounds, representing an increase of greater than 44% over the 2022 monthly average of 95,000 pounds.

High-Tech Metals (HTM) Commences Trading On ASX

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, or the Company), is pleased to advise it has commenced trading on the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company successfully raised $4.718 million (before costs) through the issue of 23,590,000 shares at $0.20 each and has completed the acquisition of the Werner Lake Cobalt Project (Project) located in north-western Ontario, within the Kenora Mining District from Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC) (70%) and Marquee Resources Limited (MQR) (30%) (Please refer to Replacement Prospectus dated 31 October 2022).

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Secured Credit Facility

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Secured Credit Facility

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited ("BCD") has entered into and received approval from the South African Reserve Bank regarding a secured credit facility agreement dated November 7, 2022 and addendum to the facility agreement dated December 29, 2022 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement") with Ikwezi Mining FZE (the "Lender"), an affiliate of the Company's majority shareholder, Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere").

Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, the Lender will make a credit facility available to BCD in the aggregate principal amount of USD$30,000,000, which amount may be drawn in up to ten draws under the Credit Agreement (each such draw, a "Facility Advance"). Interest will accrue on each Facility Advance at a rate based on the base lending rate applicable in the United States of America, as prescribed by the South African Reserve Bank (7.5% as of January 20, 2023), and each Facility Advance will become due and payable three (3) years after the date such Facility Advance was advanced to BCD by the Lender. The Credit Agreement provides for a general charge against BCD's assets as security for the Facility Advances made thereunder, which may be prepaid by BCD on notice to the Lender in whole or in part without any penalties.

High-Tech Metals Ltd (ASX: HTM) – Admission and Quotation

Description

High-Tech Metals Ltd (‘HTM’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Thursday, 19 January 2023. The securities of HTM will commence quotation at 1:30PM AEDT on Monday, 23 January 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Major Project Milestone - Water Rights Secured for Paradox Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a sub-lease agreement with Green River Companies LLC which was approved by the Wayne County Water Conservancy Board, State of Utah in January 2023 (Agreement).

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

San José Permitting Update

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, welcomes the ruling 00008/2023 of the Contentious Administrative Court of Cáceres (‘CAC’, or ‘the Court’) ratifying the correct granting of Investigation Permit Ampliación Valdeflórez (‘PIAV’). The Court’s decision upholds the position of both Extremadura New Energies and the Industrial, Energy and Mining Management Service of the Regional Government of Extremadura.

Keep reading...Show less
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and 2023 guidance on Thursday, February 2, 2023 before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 11:00 am ET on February 2, 2023 . The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-888-660-6347 in the U.S. or 1-929-201-6594 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 36382.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois , Indiana , Ohio , Virginia and Brazil . Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-date-301726403.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

