10 Federal Taps Top-Ranked Nvidia AI Engineer to Fill Self-Storage Industry's First Chief AI Officer Role

NVIDIA's top 1% AI engineer leaves world's most valuable company to lead self-storage's first Chief AI Officer role at 10 Federal
10 Federal, a leading technology-driven self-storage owner and operator, today announced the appointment of Christopher Taylor as its Chief A.I. Officer (CAIO), a newly created executive position that represents the first dedicated C-suite AI role in the self-storage industry. Taylor joins 10 Federal from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), the global leader in AI computing, where he served as a Senior Software Engineer working across both the data center division and the autonomous vehicle platform, and ranked among the top 1% of AI users within the company.
The appointment reflects 10 Federal's continued commitment to building, not just adopting, the technology that powers its operations. Since acquiring its first self-storage facility in 2015, 10 Federal has developed a proprietary automated management platform that includes AI-powered voice agents, predictive analytics, automated access control, drone-based security, and AI-driven property auditing. These are capabilities the company built in-house, not purchased off the shelf.
"We didn't look within the self-storage industry for this role because the talent we needed doesn't exist here yet. We searched the AI space itself. The truth is simple: no other company in self-storage could have attracted someone from NVIDIA. You don't recruit from NVIDIA by accident. You cannot attract this caliber of person without this caliber of platform. Chris didn't leave the most valuable company in the world to come work in self-storage. He left to come work at 10 Federal. There is a difference."
-- Andrew Capranos, President of 10 Federal
Taylor brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of artificial intelligence, embedded systems, and safety-critical software development, working across NVIDIA's data center and autonomous vehicle divisions. He led AI-driven automation initiatives that compressed debugging and validation timelines from weeks to days, delivered safety-critical production software, and supported international product deployments across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to NVIDIA, Taylor held engineering roles at Northrop Grumman and Fishbowl Digital, and currently serves as Head Instructional Associate for the Master's-Level IT Security Program within Georgia Tech's Master of Science in Computer Science, one of the most highly regarded graduate programs in the country.
"I spent years at NVIDIA working on systems where a bad line of code doesn't cause a bug, it causes a recall. That standard follows you. When I evaluated 10 Federal, I found a company already running AI in production at a level most operators in this industry haven't even conceptualized yet. 10 Federal is already doing it. My job is to take that foundation and accelerate it, to build an AI architecture that makes every part of this platform smarter, faster, and harder to compete against. Not a feature. The core operating system that is 10 Federal. That's exactly the kind of challenge I came here for."
-- Christopher Taylor, Chief A.I. Officer of 10 Federal
In his role, Taylor will oversee the development and integration of AI across 10 Federal's entire operational ecosystem. That includes the company's proprietary voice agent, Taylor (a coincidental namesake), which already handles inbound and outbound customer calls, generates work orders, and audits properties around the clock. It also includes next-generation pricing intelligence, automated security monitoring, and predictive maintenance systems.
10 Federal's track record of technology leadership spans more than a decade of industry firsts. The company pioneered the remote-managed facility model, developed its own proprietary work order and business intelligence systems, deployed AI-powered cameras and drone-based security, launched the DaVinci Lock system for automated contactless access now used in 1 out of every 6 storage facilities nationwide, and built Tenant Connect, a comprehensive self-service platform for renters. In 2021, 10 Federal was named one of the Best Tech Startups in Raleigh by The Tech Tribune, recognizing a company that competes not just with storage operators, but with the broader technology sector.
"Attracting someone from the company powering the global AI revolution requires a level of technological sophistication and vision that simply does not exist anywhere else in this space. We built that. Chris recognized it. And now we are going to build something together that this industry has never seen."
-- Andrew Capranos, President of 10 Federal
The creation of the CAIO role signals 10 Federal's intent to move beyond incremental AI adoption and embed artificial intelligence into the foundational architecture of how the company operates. The focus is on accelerating tools and systems already in development while building the infrastructure for capabilities the industry has not yet imagined.
Media Contact: Investors@10federal.com
About 10 Federal
10 Federal is a leading innovator in the self-storage industry, managing over 135 properties across 17 states. As one of the largest owners and operators of fully automated facilities in the country, the company harnesses advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in America, an Inside Self-Storage (ISS) Top 100 Operator, a Top Performing Real Estate Fund by Preqin, and a Top Fundraiser by Juniper Square, 10 Federal's automated management platform redefines operational efficiency in the modern self-storage industry. For more information, visit www.10fed.com.
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SOURCE 10 Federal