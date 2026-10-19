ZincX Resources To Present At The Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit

ZincX Resources To Present At The Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit

(TheNewswire)

ZincX Resources Corp.
  

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Monday, October 19, 2026 TheNewswire - Zincx Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company", TSX Venture Exchange: ZNX, FRA: A2JLRM) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation-only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 20th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Peeyush Varshney, President and CEO of the Company, is scheduled to present during the two-day event. Mr. Varshney will also be attending investor meetings.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT – 4:00 PM EDT       

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: Centurion One Capital - Bahamas Summit

Recent Company Highlights

 

  • Strategic $1.8 million private placement welcoming Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chief Executive Officer of San Cristobal Mining, as a shareholder.  

  • Conversion by a significant and supportive shareholder of $500,000 debenture into common shares of the Company. 

  • Receipt of non-dilutive cash payment in the amount of $1.9 million (bringing the total to $3 million) for the exercise of an option to acquire non-core northern claims from the Company.  

 

The Company's flagship Akie Project is host to the large National Instrument 43-101-compliant Cardiac Creek deposit and remains, along with the southern Kechika regional properties, the primary corporate focus.

 

In addition to the Akie project, the company's southern Kechika regional properties include the 100-per-cent-owned highly prospective Mount Alcock property, which consists of 21 claims covering 9,173 hectares and is located approximately 40 kilometres to the northwest of the Akie property and 20 kilometres from Teck Resources/Korea Zinc's Cirque property. The Mount Alcock property remains a high priority and is host to a prominent, highly visible barite kill zone that has been subject to historical drilling. The limited and extremely shallow drilling by previous operators intersected mineralization with significant grade such as 9.30 per cent combined zinc plus lead and 1.20 ounces per ton silver over a downhole thickness of 8.8 metres in drill hole AK-89-3, including 14.20 per cent combined zinc plus lead and 1.60 ounces per ton silver over 3.6 metres hosted in Gunsteel formation shale. Facies models derived by the Company from close examination of the Cardiac Creek deposit can be applied to the Mount Alcock prospect and greatly assist in vectoring future targeted drilling at depth and down dip of prospective lithology.

 

Zinc has now been designated as a critical mineral in both Canada and the United States. Similar to copper or lithium, zinc will be crucial for the ever-demanding and ever-increasing green economy (solar, wind and battery storage applications).

 

Separately, the Company has granted a total of 1.5 million stock options to directors and officers of the Company, exercisable for a period of 7 years, at a price of 30 cents per share. 

The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project

 

The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.

 

Since 2005, drilling on the Akie property by ZincX Resources has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine-grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.

 

In addition to the Akie Project and the Mount Alcock property, the Company has an interest in three contiguous blocks (Pie, Yuen and Cirque East) which are owned 49% by ZNX and 51% by Cirque Operating Corporation which is a 50/50 joint venture between Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.

 

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Zincx Resources Corp.

"PEEYUSH VARSHNEY"

       

pEEYUSH vARSHNEY, LL.B

CEO & CHAIRMAN

 

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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