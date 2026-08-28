Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2026

Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2026

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2026. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts:

Media

Troy Kirkpatrick

614-284-1926

troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com
 

Kirsten Fallon

781-779-5561

kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com 

Investors

David DeMartino

646-531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com
 

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-2026-302863013.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.ZBHnyse:zbh:us
ZBH
The Conversation (0)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Finlay announces expanded 2026 PIL Drill Program with increase to 4,400 meters

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026

Edgewater Wireless Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: VR Resources Soars with 384 Percent Gain

gold investing

Gianni Kovacevic: Gold Forecast, Triple-Digit Silver, My Top Conviction Now

copper investing

Sumitomo and G Mining Group Back Tintina's Dos Amigos Copper-Gold Project

copper investing

Chile and Argentina Revive Treaty for Multibillion-Dollar Copper Hub

gold investing

Allied, Zijin Pivot After US$4 Billion Buyout Falls Through

base metals investing

Finlay announces expanded 2026 PIL Drill Program with increase to 4,400 meters

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026