XPENG to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Monday, August 24, 2026

XPENG to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Monday, August 24, 2026

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 24, 2026 -

XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 24, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 24, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 24, 2026).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title:

XPENG Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10056093-aweri7.html  

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until September 1, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-855-883-1031

International:

+61-7-3107-6325

Hong Kong, China:

800-930-639

Chinese Mainland:

400-120-9216

Replay PIN:

10056093

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Contacts:

For Investor Enquiries: 
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com 

Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com 

For Media Enquiries: 
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xpeng-to-report-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-monday-august-24-2026-302842047.html

SOURCE XPeng Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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