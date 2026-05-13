XPENG to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 28, 2026

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on May 28, 2026 -
XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global AI mobility technology company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 28, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 28, 2026 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 28, 2026).
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
|
Event Title:
|
XPENG First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|
Pre-registration link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until June 4, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-855-883-1031
|
International:
|
+61-7-3107-6325
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
800-930-639
|
China Mainland:
|
400-120-9216
|
Replay PIN:
|
10054534
About XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV and NEV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs and NEVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to become a smart technology company trusted and loved by users worldwide. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs and NEVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.
Contacts:
For Investor Enquiries:
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.co
Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com
For Media Enquiries:
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xpeng-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-thursday-may-28-2026-302770738.html
SOURCE XPeng Inc.