Xero and Bookkeeper360 partner to launch first-of-its-kind custom integration for small and mid-sized business customers

Custom integration uses Melio capabilities to cover AP, AR and configurable workflows under the Bookkeeper360 brand
Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, has partnered with Bookkeeper360, a leading provider of cloud-based accounting and advisory solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, to launch a custom integration — the first of its kind for Xero. The integration brings Xero and Melio's industry-leading accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) capabilities directly into the Bookkeeper360 platform through a fully embedded, white-label solution, enabling Bookkeeper360 to offer those services to its clients under its own brand.
The embedded solution allows accounting firms, regardless of whether they use Xero, to offer their clients a fully branded AP and AR experience, powered by Melio, directly within their own platforms. This enables firms to deliver seamless payment capabilities without requiring clients to switch to a separate platform. Melio, a Xero company as of last year, is one of the fastest-growing bill pay solutions in the US, particularly among accountants and bookkeepers.
The Bookkeeper360 solution unlocks a series of benefits, including:
- The ability to embed natively into an existing tech stack, with firm-branded user interface and client experience, including SSO, portals and internal tools
- Dedicated engineering and support teams, who help maintain enterprise workflows, scale and long-term needs, including enterprise-grade security and reliability
- A lower total cost of software, without per-seat fees or platform overhead; removes platform subscription fees and prioritizes unlimited accountant users and simple per-client pricing
"Our custom integration with Bookkeeper360 demonstrates what's possible when platform connectivity is at its best," said Jonathan Meltzer, Managing Director, US at Xero. "By utilizing both Xero and Melio's combined capabilities, we've created an even more powerful ecosystem that ensures Bookkeeper360's customers have direct access to accounting, payments, payroll and analytics capabilities in environments that are native to their core workflows."
This groundbreaking integration marks a significant milestone in Xero's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of accounting professionals and their clients. This capability, a direct result of Xero's growth strategy in the US where accounting firms increasingly seek integrated platforms, can be offered to other firms to focus on high-value advisory work, attracting more clients and growing their practices at speed.
"At Bookkeeper360, our focus has always been on combining expert accounting services with technology that makes managing finances easier for growing businesses," said David Emmerman, Chief Operating Officer of Bookkeeper360. "Our partnership with Xero allows us to further enhance that experience by bringing accounting and payment workflows together, helping our clients save time, streamline operations, and gain greater control over their finances."
For more info on Xero's partner program, visit https://www.xero.com/us/partner-programme/.
To learn more about Bookkeeper360's accounting, tax, and advisory solutions, visit bookkeeper360.com.
About Xero
Xero is a global small business platform and a trusted financial operating system for the AI era. Xero's purpose is to make life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. By unifying core financial operations (including accounting, payroll and payments) underpinned by insights and a robust ecosystem into autonomous workflows, we empower 5 million small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers across 180+ countries to move from managing records to making informed decisions. For further information, please visit xero.com.
About Bookkeeper360
Founded in 2012, Bookkeeper360 is a leading financial technology company providing integrated accounting, payroll, tax, HR, and fractional CFO services to small and mid-sized businesses. Combining expert financial services with proprietary technology, Bookkeeper360 delivers real-time reporting, financial insights, and streamlined back-office operations. The company has served thousands of businesses nationwide and has been recognized by NerdWallet, Forbes, and Entrepreneur. Learn more at bookkeeper360.com.
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SOURCE Xero