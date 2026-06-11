Voyager to Present at H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Voyager to Present at H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced that Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference.

An on-demand webcast of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager's website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on June 15, 2026. The on-demand webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ and Voyager NeuroShuttle™ are trademarks, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts
Trista Morrison, NACD.DC, tmorrison@vygr.com
Investors: Sarah McCabe, sarah.mccabe@altasum.com
Media: Lisa Guiterman, voyagerpr@scientpr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.VYGRnasdaq:vygr
VYGR
The Conversation (0)
Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the "MicroCap... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Record Ridge Project Update

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Southern Hemisphere Hits Visible Copper at Llahuin

gold investing

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Record Ridge Project Update

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

critical minerals investing

Resources, Defense Lead Canada’s US$4.7 Trillion 2050 Infrastructure Outlook

gold investing

Northern Star Faces Investor Pressure for Strategic Review