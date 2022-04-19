Overview

The world is charging head-first towards a future powered by clean energy. Batteries are a vital part of transitioning to clean energy due to their necessity in electric vehicles (EVs) and capacity for storing the electricity generated by renewable technologies. The global battery market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 percent between 2019 and 2027 as it grows from US$11.3 billion to US$20.5 billion in 2027. Of course, it depends on who you ask, as a more recent forecast indicates the global demand will reach US$32 billion by 2028, growing by a CAGR of 12.9 percent.

People tend to think of lithium as the main element for future technologies. While important, we’ll need a diverse range of metals to manufacture the sophisticated batteries green technologies require. Nickel is one such element that has catalytic and electromagnetic properties that make it a valuable element in battery technology. In addition, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals are now considered critical minerals by the Canadian government due to their importance in clean technologies. Both the United States and Canada are significantly investing in building a domestic supply of the critical metals used in battery manufacturing.

Voltage Metals (CSE:VOLT) is a Canada-based exploration company focused on the metals necessary for batteries, including nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals. Nickel is an essential metal for the company, as it understands its crucial role in the future of EVs and other green technologies. In general, nickel-focused mining companies typically choose whether to pursue high-grade or high-quantity nickel resources. Voltage Metals is pursuing high-grade nickel that surpasses its peers.

The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of three primary and four secondary assets. Voltage Metals’ flagship property is the St. Laurent Project near Timmins, Ontario, in proximity to notable mines: 20 kilometers southwest is Hecla Mining’s Casa Berardi Mine, 50 kilometers south is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Detour Lake Mine, and 100 kilometers southwest is Wallbridge Mining’s Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-group-elements deposit. The St. Laurent Project encompasses massive sulfide targets that contain high-grade deposits of nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals. Additional airborne exploration has indicated the presence of an anomalous nickel deposit that will be the focus of future exploration initiatives.

Wheeler and Montcalm, Voltage Metals' other primary assets, show additional promise for exciting battery metal discoveries. The Wheeler Project located in Southwestern Newfoundland and Labrador hosts mineralization containing nickel, copper, cobalt and chromium deposits with defined targets for an upcoming drill program for Q3 2022. Meanwhile, the Montcalm Project in Timmins, Ontario, covers a large land area that encompasses a past-producing nickel, copper and cobalt mine. Combined, all three projects have the potential to help build a domestic supply of critical battery metals.

Voltage Metals is led by a management team of experienced explorers and geologists. Bob Breese, CEO and director, has firsthand experience managing mining operations in Nevada and Falconbridge’s Montcalm mine. Jay Freeman, chairman and director, specializes in corporate and commercial law and corporate financial management. Ryan Cheung, CFO, holds chartered accountant designation, an internationally recognized credential. He is also a chartered professional accountant in Canada with accounting expertise dating back to 2008. Along with a technical team of geologists, Voltage Metals has the right leaders to capitalize on its promising assets.