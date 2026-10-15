Vitesse Energy Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2026, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company's webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date: November 3, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: 877-407-0778
International Dial-In: +1 201-689-8565
Conference ID: 13763059
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3TpSzvYW

Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through November 10, 2026, by dialing:
Dial-In: 877-660-6853
International Dial-In: +1 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13763059

ABOUT Vitesse Energy, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading U.S. operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT
Ben Messier, CFA
Director – Investor Relations and Business Development
(720) 532-8232
benmessier@vitesse-vts.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VTSNYSE:VTSoil and gas investing
VTS
The Conversation (0)
EnerCom Announces SM Energy as a Keynote Speaker at the 31st EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, on August 19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces SM Energy as a Keynote Speaker at the 31st EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, on August 19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference, featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesSponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence DENVER, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom,... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Liberty Energy as a Keynote Speaker at the 31st Annual EnerCom Denver- The Energy Investment Conference, August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces Liberty Energy as a Keynote Speaker at the 31st Annual EnerCom Denver- The Energy Investment Conference, August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference, featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesLimited presentation openings are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Energy Transition, and Emerging Technology companiesSponsorship... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesSponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom,... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference marks 31 years of connecting companies, investors, analysts, and leaders in the energy industry!Presentation opportunities are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Minerals, and Energy Transition companies Sponsorship opportunities are available for... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels with yellow droplet symbols overlaid by colorful stock market graphs and fluctuating price data.

Oil Hits US$104 After Aramco HQ Hit, Hormuz Ship Sunk

A targeted missile strike on Saudi Aramco’s administrative headquarters and the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz have sent Brent crude prices surging past US$104 per barrel.On Tuesday (October 14) night, Iran-aligned Houthi militias launched a ballistic... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - TheNewswire - (October 13, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports the results of a scientific study of drill core from the Thmei North ("TN") target on its Andong Bor mineral exploration license... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 Development

Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 Development

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Candlestick chart with Canadian flag motif, rising bar graph and world map background.

Cenovus Inks C$5.7 Billion Deal to Acquire Athabasca Oil

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) struck a C$5.7 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH,OTCPL:ATHOF), betting that Ottawa's expedited approval of a new Pacific pipeline will unlock stranded production growth in the Canadian oil sands.The deal adds approximately 45,000... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels on black background with golden world map.

Oil Tops US$102 per Barrel as G7 Readies Reserve Release

The Group of Seven (G7) nations will release 100 million barrels of strategic energy reserves over the next four months to tame record fuel costs, as Brent crude oil holds above US$102 per barrel amid escalating US military deployments to the Middle East.Brent traded at US$102.24 per barrel and... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 30, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that Cambodia's Ministry of Environment ("MoE") has granted final approval for the Company's wholly owned... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Provides Update on $3 Million Strategic Investment and Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Opens the Market

Lexaria Announces Results From Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Related News

energy investing

Standard Uranium Provides Update on $3 Million Strategic Investment and Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

gold investing

SSR Mining Expands Nevada Footprint With Roxmore Purchase

gold investing

OneGold Launches Card to Spend Gold, Silver Anywhere

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Opens the Market

precious metals investing

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Completes Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

base metals investing

CoTec and Battery Mineral Resources Enter Strategic Partnership to Unlock Additional Copper Production and Growth Opportunities at Punitaqui