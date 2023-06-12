Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team finalizes expansion of Smokey Lithium to fortify its interests upon preliminary analysis of its recently completed drill program
  • The additional Smokey Lithium staked ground will expand the property by 100 claims, totalling 2066 acres
  • The decision was made to stake lode claims for this new ground, providing the Company with additional acres for grassroots exploration in an area where recent drilling has discovered a thick sequence of claystone from surface to a depth of >500 feet in the recently completed drilling

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that  the Company initiated expansion plans for its Smokey Lithium, Nevada property upon preliminary analysis of sequentially delivered drill program data, and that its exploration team continues to analyze the overall drill program findings.

"Smokey Lithium is in a prolific lithium region that is highly competitive and we have acted prudently at this time to respond to preliminary analysis of the recently completed drill program, as sequential information was delivered from the lab, to expand the Smokey Lithium property with 100 new lode claims, which will increase the property by 2066 acres to a total 5691 acres,"  said Victory President and CEO, Mr. Mark Ireton.

The Company continues to analyze its overall results from all exploration activities, including its most recent drill results combined with 2022 drilling, field mapping, surface sampling, and Tromino passive seismic studies, to develop the most complete picture for ongoing exploration plans at Smokey Lithium. The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface.  When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective.

Figure 1: Map of Smokey Lithium Location in Prolific Lithium Region

About Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, to the west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located northwest of Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project and to the southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, and Jindalee).

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bob Marvin (PGeo), who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: Info@VictoryBatteryMetals.com


About Victory Battery Metals

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Investor Relations Victory Battery Metals Corp 1 (236) 317 2822 info@victorybatterymetals.com

Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Key Projects

Smokey Lithium Project

\u200bSmokey Lithium Project

Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.

The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.

This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.

Project Highlights:

  • Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
  • Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
  • High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
  • Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
  • Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.

Stingray Array Properties

\u200bStingray Array Properties

Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Project Highlights:

  • A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
  • Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
  • Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.

Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.

Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
  • On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.

Tahlo Lake Project

A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.

Project Highlights:

  • Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
  • Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
  • Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
  • Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
  • Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.

Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bSaguenay Nickel Project

Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.

Project Highlights:

  • Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
  • Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.

Black Diablo Copper Project

Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.

Project Highlights:

  • Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.

Management Team

Mark Ireton - President and CEO

David Lane - Director

Allan Levien - Director

Tatiana Kovaleva - Director

Rick Skeith - Advisor

Brian Keane - Advisor

Peter Miles - Advisor

Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist

Gerald Tritt - Director

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Unit Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 Units

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Financing, each Unit is offered at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 days, including days where there is no trading. There were no finder's fees paid and no insiders participated in the Unit Financing.

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory has completed its initial mag survey of its 1,688-hectare Tahlo Lake Property
  • Findings confirm that historic copper (Cu) in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly
  • British Columbia's Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District contains American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: AE)'s NAK property, the Morrison deposit and the historical Bell & Granisle mines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (May 16 th 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial mag survey of its recently expanded Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Tahlo Lake property is 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's (TSXV: AE) NAK Property.

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its 2023 spring drill program at its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada. The Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project.

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

As part of its strategic transformation to become a leading North American vertically integrated lithium producer, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of three veteran executives to its leadership team, a key milestone as the Company executes on an ambitious growth plan.

  • Scott Monteith will assume control as interim Chief Executive Officer
  • Jim Jaques will serve as the Company's inaugural Chief Administrative Officer
  • Jan Holland will join the Board of Directors

"These appointments, and others to come, underscore the arrival of Avalon 2.0," Zeeshan Syed, Avalon President, said. "The commitment of our new leadership team is clear: reorient the Company towards full vertical integration of the lithium production cycle, and help establish Ontario, and Canada more broadly, as a strategic fulcrum in North America's clean energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated condensed interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2023 (the "Financial statements"). The amendment and restatements are pursuant to the review of the Financial statements by the Company's auditors. Consequently, the following adjustments have been identified and corrected:

Adjustment 1 - correction of under recorded stock-based compensation of $12,700 and $12,700 for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces that the expiry dates of the share purchase warrants issued by the Company on June 21, 2021 and July 2, 2021 have been extended for two (2) years to June 21, 2025 and July 2, 2025 respectively.

The warrants were originally issued as part of a unit private placement. Each $0.40 unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of two years (expiring June 21, 2023 and July 2, 2023 respectively) at $0.60 per share. Of the original 4,512,084 warrants issued, there remain 3,686,459 warrants outstanding. There is no change to the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

• Offer is below Alpha Lithium's current market price, as well as its trailing 10 and 20 day average prices

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha Lithium " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited takeover bid from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a subsidiary formed five days ago by the Spanish firm Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") (the " Tecpetrol Offer ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

MARV:TSX.V)(O4T:GR)(MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX.V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Marvel and Falcon have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for Rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The two surveys were completed in May 2023 and will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs that are expected to start later this month. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 and is fully-funded for an upcoming 15,000-meter drill program. The Company has in excess of $10 million in the treasury.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

