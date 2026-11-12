Viatris Named to Fortune's World's Best Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to Fortune's World's Best Workplaces™ list for the second consecutive year, recognizing the Company's commitment to fostering a workplace where colleagues feel valued, supported and empowered to make an impact.
The list recognizes 25 global organizations based on Great Place To Work's (GPTW) rigorous assessment process, which includes confidential employee feedback. This year's evaluation drew on more than 9 million survey responses representing more than 23 million employees worldwide.
"Being named one of the World's Best Workplaces by Fortune for the second consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our colleagues around the world and the culture we continue to build together every day," said Lara Ramsburg, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Viatris. "Our colleagues bring ingenuity, determination and care to everything they do, working together to turn ideas into action and make a difference for patients. This recognition is a testament to their contributions and the trust, collaboration and sense of purpose that connect us across Viatris."
Fortune's World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. GPTW identified the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies can only be considered if they are a GPTW Certified™ organization. Organizations are assessed by their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must demonstrate how they generously and thoughtfully support employees with personalized support that meets their unique needs.
"Trust in the organization is the most valuable asset on your books," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "You can't buy it or steal it, copy it from your competitors or replace it with AI. You have to earn it, each and every day, by showing up for your people. These companies prove that building trust is a proven way to grow in a highly unpredictable world."
To learn more about Viatris' global community of deeply connected, caring, people-centric colleagues, please visit the company's careers site. Additional information about Viatris' efforts to support colleagues and communities worldwide can be found in its most recent Sustainability Report, which highlights progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Our People, the Environment and the Community.
This recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Viatris, including Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2026, TIME's World's Most Impactful Companies 2026, TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026, Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies 2026, Business Insider's America's Most Innovative Businesses 2027 and 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2026, among others.
About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a broad portfolio that spans generics, value-added medicines, established brands, and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.
About the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™
Great Place To Work identified the World's Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 9 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of 23 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2025 or early 2026, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide. Read the full methodology. To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To get on this list next year, start here.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.
About Fortune Media
Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-named-to-fortunes-worlds-best-workplaces-list-for-second-consecutive-year-302937816.html
SOURCE Viatris Inc.