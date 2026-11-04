Vertex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vertex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Susie Lisa, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Manisha Pai, Executive Director, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. GMT/4:20 a.m. EST.
  • Susie Lisa and Manisha Pai will also participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. EST.
  • Susie Lisa and Miroslava Minkova, Executive Director, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 9 th Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of management's remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com , in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, acute pain and acromegaly, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 17 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X .

(VRTX-WEB)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Investors:
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