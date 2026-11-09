Verizon to redeem debt securities on December 23, 2026

Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem, in whole, the following notes on December 23, 2026 (the "Redemption Date"):

I.D. Number Title of Security Principal Amount
Outstanding
CUSIP: 92343V DY7
ISIN: US92343VDY74
Common Code: 158300761		 4.125% Notes due March 16, 2027 (the "Notes") $1,750,000,000

The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 25 basis points (the "Redemption Price"), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, 333 Thornall Street, Edison, New Jersey 08837, United States of America, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Media contact:
Katie Magnotta
katie.magnotta@Verizon.com 
201-602-9235


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