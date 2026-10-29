Veritone to Hold Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on November 12th

Veritone to Hold Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on November 12th

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the details of its third quarter 2026 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its results for the third quarter 2026, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To participate, please join the conference call or live audio webcast links or use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com .

Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
pro-veritone@prosek.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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