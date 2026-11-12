Veritone Integrates with Box

Integration connects Veritone's aiWARE ™ and its award-winning public safety applications with Box's Intelligent Content Management platform, beginning with AI-powered redaction of video, audio, documents, and images for public records release
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced an integration with Box , a leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform. The integration is designed to bring Veritone's AI-powered applications to Box customers where public sector agencies already store and manage their content, beginning with Veritone Redact, which helps users streamline redaction of sensitive information from video, audio, documents, and images.
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Government agencies manage growing volumes of digital evidence, including body-worn camera, CCTV, and drone footage, as well as photos, audio, and documents. At the same time, agencies face rising expectations to be transparent with the communities they serve, making the timely, accurate release of public records central to building and maintaining public trust. Before releasing this content in response to public records requests, legal discovery, or interagency sharing, agencies must identify and redact personally identifiable information (PII), faces, license plates, and other sensitive details.
By integrating Veritone Redact with Box's leading Intelligent Content Management platform, users can leverage AI to help detect sensitive information across digital evidence while human reviewers verify and adjust redactions before release. The integration is built on an open ecosystem approach which aims to simplify how agencies prepare sensitive content for release, helping them respond to public records requests more efficiently while helping to protect individual privacy.
"Too often, redacting sensitive evidence means exporting files, jumping between disconnected systems and re-uploading finished records, and every one of those steps adds time, complexity and security risk," said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. "Open ecosystems are how organizations get the most from AI, and by bringing Veritone Redact to Box, we're giving agencies AI-powered redaction on a platform they already trust. This is just the start, and we look forward to making more of Veritone's public safety solutions available to Box customers over time."
Together, Veritone and Box bring deep public sector experience to the integration. Powered by Veritone's aiWARE enterprise AI platform, Veritone's Public Sector solutions are used by hundreds of public safety agencies to help process evidence faster, detect persons and vehicles across footage, and turn hours of audio and documents into searchable, translated text, helping reduce the manual work that slows investigations down. Box serves more than 10,000 state and local government agencies, providing content management, collaboration and information sharing backed by enterprise-grade security, access controls and audit capabilities. Both companies' applicable government offerings are FedRAMP Certified and designed to support CJIS Security Policy requirements, helping agencies meet strict security requirements for handling sensitive and criminal justice information.
Following the initial Redact integration, Veritone plans to make additional applications available to Box customers, extending AI-powered automation across a wider range of evidence management, investigative, and operational workflows.
To learn more about Veritone's Public Sector solutions, visit https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/ . To learn more about Redact, visit https://www.veritone.com/applications/redact/ .
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated availability, benefits, capabilities, and performance of the integration between Veritone Redact and Box; the expected impact of the integration on public records request, legal discovery, and interagency sharing workflows, redaction of video, audio, documents, and images, and agency efficiency for public sector agencies; Veritone's plans to make additional applications available to Box customers over time; the continued maintenance of FedRAMP certification and support for CJIS Security Policy requirements; Veritone's relationship with Box; expected customer adoption and demand for Veritone's public sector offerings; and Veritone's business strategy, partnerships, market position, and growth opportunities.
Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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