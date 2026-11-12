Verano Celebrates Grand Opening of MÜV Daytona Beach on Friday, November 13th, Expanding the Company's Retail Footprint to 88 Florida Dispensaries and 165 Nationwide

- ÜV Daytona Beach is located near the city's legendary beaches on the iconic East International Speedway Blvd, home to the famous Daytona 500, that averages 9,900 daily vehicles1
- MÜV Daytona Beach is the Company's sixth dispensary in Florida's Volusia County, a region with more than 606,000 residents2 and 10 million annual tourists3, complementing nearby locations in Deltona, New Smyrna Beach, Orange City, Ormond Beach and Port Orange
- Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 165 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity
Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of MÜV Daytona Beach on Friday, November 13th, raising the Company's Florida retail footprint to 88 MÜV locations and 165 dispensaries nationwide. Located near the iconic Daytona International Speedway, and just steps from the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Daytona Beach's legendary tourist area, MÜV Daytona Beach will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.
On Friday, November 13th, MÜV Daytona Beach will kick-off the dispensary's grand opening weekend with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. local time. To welcome the local medical cannabis community, patients can expect doorbuster deals up to 60% off storewide on a variety of Florida's favorite cannabis brands and products, swag bags, and exclusive MÜV t-shirts while supplies last. In support of the local community, prior to the dispensary's grand opening, the MÜV Daytona Beach team conducted a volunteer effort cleaning up area beaches, where they collected nearly 40 pounds of trash.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of MÜV Daytona Beach, marking the second MÜV dispensary we've opened in two weeks and our sixth location in beautiful Volusia County," said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm proud of our team for their volunteer beach cleaning efforts, and look forward to offering patients our extensive portfolio of award-winning products, hospitality and care in the iconic Daytona Beach community that welcomes 10 million annual tourists."
Verano has continued to introduce an array of new products and formats to its growing Florida portfolio, including this weekend's launch of Swift Lifts, a robust lineup of premium pre-roll offerings that are perfectly portioned and designed to deliver quality and convenience; and the revolutionary HYPHEN all-in-one vape pod system featuring a modular battery design that offers patients the freedom and flexibility to use a variety of oils, sizes and formats without the hassle of juggling between different devices.
MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company's signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower; Encore and MÜV edibles; On the Rocks concentrates and extracts; (the) Essence, Savvy and MÜV flower, pre-rolls and extracts; the HYPHEN vape pod system, and more. In Florida, the Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.
For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Apple App store - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.
Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, (the) Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, Easy Landings™, BITS™, Avexia™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Aaron Miles
Chief Investment Officer
Investors@verano.com
Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
Vice President, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects," "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.
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1 2025 Florida Traffic Online Data
2 U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Volusia County, Florida
3 City of Daytona Beach