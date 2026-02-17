Venzee Technologies Announces Name Change to JasperX Technologies Inc.

Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ,OTC:VENZF) (" Venzee " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 31, 2025, it has changed its name to JasperX Technologies Inc., which is expected to take effect on February 19, 2026, following the approval of the Company's board of directors and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). In connection with the name change, the Company's stock symbol on the TSXV will be changed to "JSPX". The Company's common shares are expected to start trading under the new stock symbol as of February 19, 2026. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to this change.
About JasperX Technologies Inc.
JasperX Technologies Inc. unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that empowers companies to optimize their ecommerce execution and win in the AI-influenced retail marketplace. Its modern PIM/PXM platform disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions. To learn more about the JasperX platform, visit https://jasperpim.com .
The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Montross
Chief Executive Officer, JasperX Technologies Inc.
peter.montross@jasperpim.com
503-320-8046