Venzee Technologies Announces CFO Change

Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ,OTC:VENZF) (" Venzee " or the " Company ") announces that Ms. Hebe Chen has been appointed as Venzee's new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. Darren Battersby. Mr. Battersby will remain on the board of directors of the Company, when he has been a director since August 2024. Venzee wishes to thank Mr. Battersby for his many years of service as Chief Financial Officer of Venzee.
Ms. Chen is a member of Digital Commerce Group's finance team, currently holding the position of Financial Accountant, and has been working closely with Venzee since 2024 as part of the accounting services provided by Digital Commerce Payments Inc. (a member of Digital Commerce Group) to Venzee under the consulting agreement between those parties. Ms. Chen holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Calgary and has over eight years of experience in financial reporting and accounting with experience across the financial services, energy, tax, and public sector environments. Ms. Chen has held finance roles with Digital Commerce Group since 2022, where she gained experience supporting treasury and financial reporting functions.
Ms. Chen's appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
About Venzee
Venzee unlocks Shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that empowers companies to optimize their ecommerce execution and win on the digital shelf. Its modern PIM/PXM platform disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions. To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit https://venzee.com .
Peter Montross
Chief Executive Officer, Venzee Technologies Inc.
peter.montross@venzee.com
503-320-8046