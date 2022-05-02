Platinum Investing News

ValOre Metals Corp. today announced soil geochemistry and Trado ® auger assay results from the Galante East target area at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Galante East Target Exploration Program Highlights: Three-kilometre-long cumulative palladium-platinum soil anomaly with no historical or ValOre drill ...

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced soil geochemistry and Trado ® auger assay results from the Galante East target area at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"Galante East represents the longest and most prospective undrilled trend at Pedra Branca, as evidenced by the 3-km-long cumulative palladium-platinum soil anomaly, and multiple high-grade Trado ® auger holes from ValOre's first phase of exploration," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Immediate follow-up work has commenced, including infill soil sampling, additional Trado ® auger drilling, and trenching."

Galante East Target Exploration Program Highlights:

  • Three-kilometre-long ("km") cumulative palladium-platinum soil anomaly with no historical or ValOre drill holes;
  • Multiple PGE-mineralized Trado ® auger holes, including:
    • 5.0 metres ("m") grading 1.48 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold ("g/t 2PGE+Au") from surface
    • 2.0 m grading 2.95 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
    • 3.8 m grading 1.18 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
    • 5.5 m grading 0.80 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
    • 6.0 m grading 0.53 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface;
  • Exploration totals from the first phase at Galante East:
    • 981 soil samples collected and assayed (20 km of soil lines)
    • 92 Trado ® auger holes (255 m) with 275 samples assayed;
  • Follow-up exploration has commenced along the 3-km-long anomalous trend, including:
    • Infill soil lines, interstitial to the 200-m-spaced ValOre lines
    • Follow-up Trado ® auger drilling
    • Trenching.

Galante East 2022 Exploration Program

The Galante East target is 3-km-long prospective geological corridor located 7 km south-southwest of Santo Amaro (153,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 1.11 g/t in 4.3 Mt), and 10 km north-northeast of Curiu (150,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 2.20 g/t in 2.1 Mt). Historical work at Galante East includes localized soil and rock sampling, geological mapping, and ground magnetics. A strong PGE deposit signature is evident throughout the compiled data.

ValOre initiated exploration at Galante East with a regional geological mapping and prospecting program, which corroborated and refined the historically mapped target ultramafic ("UM") intrusions and supported the completion of a regional soil sampling and Trado ® auger campaign. The soil survey covered a geological trend of 3.75 km, on 200-m-spaced lines, with a total of 981 samples collected. In addition, 92 Trado ® auger holes (255 m) were drilled, targeting UM occurrences associated with the historical soil anomalies.

Soil assays defined palladium-platinum anomalies of approximately 3 km in cumulative length which is further supported by 19 mineralized Trado ® auger holes. Three high-priority zones were defined within the undrilled 3-km-trend for immediate follow up soil sampling, augering and trenching and have the potential to further delineate drill targets. See Figure 1 below for a plan map of Galante East, and Table 1 for a summary of Trado ® auger assay highlights.

The two southern zones extend along a geological trend of over 600 metres each (1.2 km total), with high-grade historical rock assays of up to 18.8 g/t 2PGE+Au, PGE-in-soils up to 900 ppb 2PGE+Au and high-grade Trado ® holes, including the two highest-grade auger holes reported in this release:

  • Trado ® auger hole AD22GE35: 5 m grading 1.48 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface;
  • Trado ® auger hole AD22GE02: 2 m grading 2.95 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface.

Follow-up Trado ® augering and trenching has commenced at the southern anomalies to further delineate the extent of near-surface PGE mineralization. The continuity of mineralization at depth is to be tested with the core and/or RC drill. Trado ® end of hole depths typically represent that the auger has entered impenetrable unweathered to less weathered bedrock, so it is common that mineralization and UMs remain fully open at depth and require follow-up drilling.

The northern soil anomaly extends over a trend of 1.8 km, with continuous palladium and platinum mineralization returned in soils and Trado ® holes. Follow-up soil sampling has commenced, with two additional soil lines infilling the 200-m-spaced lines from the regional survey.

Figure 1: Galante East target plan map with highlights of the first phase of geochemistry is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cc541b8-6b58-4c4e-9bc3-647ee73e952e

Table 1: Trado ® Assay Highlights, Galante East Target

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m) 		2PGE+Au
(g/t) 		2PGE+Au Interval Summary
AD22GE02 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.95 2 m grading 2.95 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE04 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.23 1 m grading 0.23 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE14 2.00 3.00 1.00 0.67 1 m grading 0.67 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2 m
AD22GE16 0.00 5.50 5.50 0.80 5.5 m grading 0.80 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE17 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.53 6 m grading 0.53 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE18 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.32 6 m grading 0.32 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE20 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.34 1 m grading 0.34 g/t 2PGE+Au from 1 m
AD22GE28 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.37 1 m grading 0.37 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE29 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.59 2 m grading 0.59 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE35 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.48 5 m grading 1.48 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE39 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.35 1 m grading 0.35 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE41 0.00 3.40 3.40 0.37 3.4 m grading 0.37 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE43 0.00 1.80 1.80 0.29 1.8 m grading 0.29 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE59 1.00 4.00 3.00 0.41 3 m grading 0.41 g/t 2PGE+Au from 1 m
AD22GE63 1.00 5.00 4.00 0.22 4 m grading 0.22 g/t 2PGE+Au from 1 m
AD22GE68 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.55 3 m grading 0.55 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE77 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.40 4 m grading 0.40 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE84 0.00 3.80 3.80 1.18 3.8 m grading 1.18 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface
AD22GE85 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.17 6 m grading 0.17 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface

About the Trado ® Auger, Trenching and Soil Sampling Methodology

CLICK HERE for more information regarding Trado ® auger and trenching methodology, and CLICK HERE for more information regarding soil sampling and assay procedures.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC") and Grade Interval Reporting

CLICK HERE for a summary of ValOre's policies and procedures related to QA/QC and grade interval reporting.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au ( CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre's Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre's team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com .

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Valore MetalsTSXV:VOEnergy Investing
VO:TCM
HydroGraph Announces Business Updates; Patent for Carbon Additive Manufacturing

HydroGraph Announces Business Updates; Patent for Carbon Additive Manufacturing

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced business updates and continued build-out of its patent portfolio.

HydroGraph technology can manufacture strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand, such as hydrogen. This is done through an industry-leading patented process that achieves the highest quality, at a low cost. Unlike conventional processes, HydroGraph's process is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. The Company's initial go-to-market product of graphene, with hydrogen production process in development, marks the beginning for a platform of products in the advanced materials and energy spaces.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Completes First Drill Hole at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Completes First Drill Hole at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium") is pleased to announce it has completed the first diamond drill hole at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Reports High-Grade Palladium-Platinum Assays from Chromitite Outcrop Rock Samples at Tróia Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced high-grade rock assay results from the Tróia target area ("Tróia") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"The Tróia target has excellent exploration upside, as evidenced by the high-grade palladium-platinum values from the initial outcrop and grab sample assay results released today," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The 1-kilometre-long trend is fully open along strike to in both directions and remains largely untested at depth. Detailed mapping, Trado ® drilling and trenching will further delineate this broad, high-grade, shallow intrusion, with the intention of advancing Tróia into a high priority drill target."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Commences Drilling at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Commences Drilling at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to announce it has commenced its spring 2022 diamond drilling program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Completes 2.5-To-1 Share Consolidation

Azincourt Energy Completes 2.5-To-1 Share Consolidation

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2) announces that further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, Azincourt has consolidated its common shares on the bases if one (1) new-post-consolidation common share for every two and a half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of April 21, 2022 (the " Consolidation "). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of market on April 21, 2022, the common shares of Azincourt will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "AAZ" and new CUSIP: 05478T207; ISIN: CA05478T2074. There are currently 568,270,313 common shares of Azincourt outstanding and following the Consolidation Azincourt will have approximately 227,308,125 common shares outstanding.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Completion and Mobilization of Exploration Crews to Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Completion and Mobilization of Exploration Crews to Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to announce its exploration plan for its Phase 1 program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×