ValOre Metals Corp. today announced soil geochemistry and Trado ® auger assay results from the Galante East target area at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Galante East Target Exploration Program Highlights: Three-kilometre-long cumulative palladium-platinum soil anomaly with no historical or ValOre drill ...

VO:TCM