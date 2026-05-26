Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), the intelligence layer for the agentic enterprise, today announced it has earned 43 badges in G2's Summer 2026 market reports, reflecting the real AI impact its solutions deliver for customers. Upland Panviva and Upland RightAnswers, the company's leading AI-powered knowledge management solutions, earned numerous badges. Upland BA Insight , an AI enablement solution, continued to secure recognition from customers, and Upland InterFAX , the company's AI-enabled cloud fax service, also received several badges.
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Upland Software Earns 43 Badges in G2's Summer 2026 Market Reports
"We're proud to see continued recognition across so many of our products, but what matters most is what it represents: customers who are seeing real results," said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland Software. "Our teams are deeply focused on solving the challenges our customers face every day, ensuring their information becomes intelligence that drives better outcomes. These badges are a reflection of that commitment to our customers' success on their AI journeys."
A recent RightAnswers G2 reviewer said, "I really appreciate the structure and the clean layout of the content, as well as how straightforward it is to set up and implement. Our customer support team relies on it regularly. We also make use of the reporting features to monitor usage and identify trends. Our point of contact has been phenomenal, and we feel well supported as we continue to use the software. We're looking forward to all the future releases."
Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Summer 2026 market reports include the following:
Adestra
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Customer Journey Mapping
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Template Builder
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
BA Insight
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
InGenius
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center
- Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center
InterFAX
- Leader – Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Best Estimated ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
Panviva
- Fastest Implementation – Enterprise Implementation Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- Best Estimated ROI – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Knowledge Management
RightAnswers
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
Second Street
- Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Momentum Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture
- Best Meets Requirements – Small-Business Usability Index for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
To learn more about Upland's products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/ .
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding future product development and our ongoing value to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to Upland Software's most recent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact
Lloyd Berry
media@uplandsoftware.com