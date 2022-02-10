Pharmaceutical Investing News

Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to advise it has entered a Memorandum of Understand with Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation  . Osoyoos Indian Band is a world leader in indigenous business.  OIBDC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of ...

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV: IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to advise it has entered a Memorandum of Understand (the " MOU ") with Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation  (" OIBDC ").

Universal Ibogaine signs Memorandum of Understanding with Osoyoos Indian Band (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Osoyoos Indian Band is a world leader in indigenous business.  OIBDC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue on its lands through tourism, leasing and construction related endeavours, joint ventures and partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Hyatt and Jackson-Triggs.  The Osoyoos Indian Band has 540 members and its territory spans over 32000 acres of the warmest lands in Canada located in the Okanagan valley of British Columbia , between Osoyoos and Oliver.

The MOU has as its objective, participation of both organizations for purpose and profit, to construct an ibogaine centered detox clinic and holistic aftercare treatment centre. The partners will act as collaborators in bridging economic and social models that respect Indigenous ways while leveraging Western scientific practices.  Partnership opportunities may include leasing or joint venture with possibilities to convert existing space or new construction.  The development timeline will coincide with the planned Health Canada approval process of the Universal Ibogaine treatment protocol.

Chief Ian Campbell – UI Chairman
Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish Nation and UI Board Chair shared, "The primary focus for Universal Ibogaine is to bring this life saving medicine to those who need it as quickly as possible.  This potential partnership between UI and the Osoyoos Indian Band demonstrates what is possible when we work together towards a solution."

Chief Clarence Louie – Osoyoos Indian Band
Clarence Louie is a globally recognized indigenous leader and has served as the elected Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for close to 40 years. He is a sought-after speaker and holder of innumerable awards, including an Order of Canada and membership in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.  Chief Clarence stated, "We are pleased with the opportunity to partner on this venture and bring opportunities for economic inclusion and deep healing for many people to our lands."

Nick Karos – CEO Universal Ibogaine
Nick Karos , recently appointed CEO of Universal Ibogaine added, "We are excited for this developing relationship.  The Osoyoos Indian Band is one of the most proactive and forward-looking groups we have had the opportunity to engage with.  We have a big job ahead, and partners like Osoyoos Indian Band add huge credibility to our mission and can aid in diversifying our business opportunities and the planned ultimate deployment of the ibogaine addiction treatment protocol."

Mike Campol – COO Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation
"The opioid epidemic is a public health emergency.  We have to do better than opioid substitution therapy.  What we have here is an opportunity to be part of a transformation in the way that society treats those who suffer, views plant medicine, and understands indigenous culture.  We are pleased to see where this collaboration can take us."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Related Links
https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c7803.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Universal IbogaineTSXV:IBOLife Science Investing
IBO:CA
Universal Ibogaine

Universal Ibogaine

Overview

Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) is a Canadian company working to develop the gold standard for addiction treatment.

The company is developing an ibogaine based drug franchise to treat addiction and related mental health issues. These treatments will be administered within a global network of owned and franchised state-of-the-art holistic treatment clinics.

Addiction doesn't just affect 1 in 5, it affects everyone.

Addiction and the underlying mental health challenges are the true epidemic of our time. No family has not been touched by the problem of addiction. The pointed end of the addiction crisis is opioid related overdose death. Opioid overdose has become the leading cause of accidental death in North America. Approximately 150 people die every day in North America. In Vancouver BC, the center of the opioid problem in Canada, one person dies from opioid overdose every two hours.

Opioids can be found in methamphetamine licit and illicit forms. Several opioid medications, including codeine, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone and diacetylmorphine are produced and used most often to treat pain. Problematic opioid use generally occurs when a patient finds they are unable to discontinue use upon the completion of their prescription. The patient is then forced to turn to illicit sources.

What is Ibogaine?

Ibogaine is a psychoactive alkaloid extracted from the root bark of Tabernanthe iboga, a Central West African rain forest shrub called iboga. Iboga has been used by local cultures as a rite of passage for centuries.

Ibogaine has been shown to provide rapid detox from opioid use by regenerating opioid receptors in the brain, thereby resetting the brain to a pre-addicted state. Ibogaine also converts to a long-acting metabolite which continues to support brain development for 2 to 4 months post treatment. This time, along with an aftercare program, provides the patient an opportunity to establish healthy new habits and rebuild their lives.

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr. Alberto Sola has provided ibogaine detox treatment to over 3700 patients, more than any other doctor in the world. Universal Ibogaine is leveraging the treatment data developed by Dr. Sola to advance a clinical trial in Canada for the use of ibogaine in opioid detox.

Universal Ibogaine also owns and operates a traditional addiction recovery center where it will develop a state-of-the-art holistic pretreatment, detox and aftercare programs into which the ibogaine treatment protocol will be inserted upon successful completion of the human proof of concept study.

Studies have shown the potential for opioid detoxification with ibogaine, with evidence that suggests a lack of withdrawal symptoms after a single dose. “Individuals typically do not go back into withdrawal following opioid detoxification with single doses of ibogaine despite opioid abstinence, suggesting a persistent modification of neuroadaptations associated with opioid tolerance or dependence," said Tamara Antonio in the study “Effect of Iboga Alkaloids on µ-Opioid Receptor-Coupled G Protein Activation." Ibogaine is currently a Schedule I substance according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

In Canada, ibogaine sits on the Prescription Drug List, meaning the pathway to medicalization faces significantly less barriers. With the addition of the real world treatment data, Universal Ibogaine is confident in their ability to bring this medicine to market in a timely fashion.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has completed a reverse-takeover Qualifying Transaction with P Squared Renewables (TSXV:PSQP), a Capital Pool Company, allowing the company to list on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In concert with the Qualifying Transaction, Universal Ibogaine has completed a C$6 million financing.

Universal Ibogaine's Company Highlights

  • The only pure-play public ibogaine company in the world
  • Focused on Ibogaine drug development plus state-of-the-art treatment clinics
  • Co-Founder Dr. Alberto Sola has administered over 3700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.
  • CEO Dr. Rami Batal has a 25-year successful track record in developing experimental medicines.
  • De-Risked bio-tech drug development backed by real world treatment data set.
  • Treatments to occur in a safe clinical environment, through the development of gold-standard addiction treatment clinics
  • Arranging for clinical trials to medicalize ibogaine in Canada, including securing contract research organization (CROs), drug supply, and institutional partners
  • Acquired an active addiction treatment center in Canada to perfect the wrap around treatments and roll out ibogaine once approved in Canada.
  • Partnering with Canadian First Nations to investigate treatment possibilities on sovereign indigenous territories.
  • Acquired land in Belize with an eye toward co-development of an addiction aftercare treatment center.

Kelburn Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Center

The Kelburn Clinic is an established and respected conventional addiction treatment center located near Winnipeg Manitoba in Canada. The center was acquired through the financing and qualifying transaction with P Squared Renewables. The center will be re-branded as Clear Sky Recovery and will host the research and development side of Universal Ibogaine's Canadian operations.

Having an operating treatment center makes Universal Ibogaine revenue positive will in clinical trials, it offers the team a development platform for the creation of its state of the art addiction treatment models.

The pre and post ibogaine treatment protocols can be expanded into a network of owned and franchised facilities during the ibogaine drug development process. The network of clinic will then provide the runway to deliver the approved ibogaine medicines according to the treatment protocols developed in the original Clear Sky Clinic.

The Kelburn clinic also sits on a 50-acre development parcel which holds promise to further expand research and treatment facilities in the near term.

Clear Sky Recovery Clinic

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has acquired the exclusive worldwide licensing rights as well as a purchase option from Clear Sky Recovery Cancun, the world leading ibogaine treatment center based in Cancun, Mexico.

The facility has provided over 3700 ibogaine treatments using a proven protocol designed to ease the withdrawal symptoms associated with a variety of addictive drugs including opioids such heroin, OxyContin & Oxycodone, methadone, buprenorphine (Subutex and Suboxone), methamphetamines, cocaine, and alcohol.

According to the company, ibogaine has the potential to eliminate 95 percent of symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal. Ibogaine seems to produce a flood of neurotrophic growth factor which targets and repairs damaged receptors in the brain. During the treatment the opioid receptors are repaired to a pre-addicted state. Certain psychological experiences during the treatment also help to reveal and heal underlying trauma that may have contributed to substance abuse and addictive behaviors.

After the treatment, opioid receptors are rendered “naive". It is as though the brain has never taken an opioid. Ibogaine also produces a long-acting metabolite which helps to reduce cravings and continues neurogenic growth for up to 4 months after the treatment. This allows the patient time to create healthy new habits and rebuild their lives through an effective aftercare program.

The facility's treatment protocols are designed to meet the specific needs of individual patients and their unique medical background. The facility is an oceanfront private hospital located in the Punta Sam resort area of beautiful Cancún that aims to provide a safe and effective setting for ibogaine treatment for interrupting drug dependency disorders. Clear Sky provides a comprehensive pre-care and aftercare package that can be customized to cater to a patient's unique needs.

Over the last 13 years, Dr. Alberto Sola has treated thousands of patients at Clear Sky Recovery. He believes ibogaine has significant potential in combating drug dependency issues. “We have a once in a lifetime to help the sufferers of a modern-day epidemic, the opioid crisis, by bringing them a safe and effective, seven-day treatment with ibogaine. It's an opportunity to save lives, change paradigms in the addiction industry and pioneer a brand-new market."

Universal Ibogaine's Management Team & Board of Directors

Nick Karos - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures.

Greg Leavens, CPA - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Leavens, CPA CA - is a financial executive, CFO and Controller with 30 years of experience in public accounting and industry, including the oil & gas exploration / production and service sectors. Greg started his career with KPMG, and has extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, due diligence reviews, financing, forecasting, financial reporting, treasury and risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Ian Rabb - Chief Clinics Officer

Dr Ian Rabb is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in Addiction Treatment in Canada today. Dr. Ian Rabb is a certified Interventionist and addictions specialist who has helped thousands of people overcome addiction. In his 20 years of sobriety, he has founded Two Ten Recovery and Destiny House — Winnipeg's only sober living housing organization. Ian was the visionary founding member of Aurora Recover Centre in Gimli Manitoba and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development at Edgewood Health Network, Canada's only national addiction treatment center brand. Prior to his work in addiction treatment Ian was a practicing Doctor of Optometry.

Dr. Glenn Copeland - Senior Medical Advisor

Dr. Copeland is internationally recognized for his work as the former founder, chairman and CEO of the renowned Cleveland Clinic Canada. He also established the Rehab and Wellbeing Centre and Sports Medicine Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

Chief Ian Campbell, MBA - Chairman (Independent)

Chief Ian Campbell (Xalek) is a hereditary chief of the Squamish Nation located in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has served as an elected member of council since 2005 and was appointed as a Political Spokesperson in 2008. Since 1999 he has been the Cultural Ambassador and Negotiator for the Intergovernmental Relations Department of the Squamish Nation, advancing Aboriginal rights and title, while invigorating substantive economic opportunities through negotiations, collaboration, and partnerships. Ian graduated from Simon Fraser University with an MBA in Aboriginal Business and Leadership.

Dr. Alberto Sola, BSc, MD

Clear Sky Addiction Solution's President, Dr Sola is a thought leader in entheogenic treatment. He has the distinction of having treated more patients with ibogaine than any other person in the world and is head of operations at Clear Sky Recovery. Dr. Sola graduated from Universidad Anahuac. As the Medical Director of Amerimed, he opened four emergency hospitals for tourists in Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Cabo San Lucas.

Nick Karos - Director, Capital Markets

Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures.

Robert Turner, ICD.D, MBA - Director (Independent)

Mr. Turner is President of his own incorporated consulting firm and a Principal within Western Management Consultants. His consulting focus is providing guidance to boards on their governance including proper CEO oversight. Mr. Turner brings experience as a CHRO in both the private and public sectors. Subsequently, he joined Mercer Canada as a Partner focused on consulting within Canadian health care. Robert has served on Universal Ibogaine's Advisory Board since December 2018. Robert has an ICD.D certification from Rotman Business School, an MBA from the Ivey Business School and a BSc (Biochemistry) from the University of Toronto. He serves on the Boards of two other corporations – one private and one not-for-profit.

Marilyn Loewen Mauritz, ICD.D, JD - Director (Independent)

Marilyn Loewen Mauritz is a senior corporate executive with over 25 years of experience in diverse industries. From 2015 to January 2021, Ms. Mauritz held several senior executive positions at Central 1 Credit Union, a leading provider of financial, digital banking and payment solutions, including serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, she served as Central 1's Chief Transformation & Legal Officer, where she led the Legal, Compliance, Governance, Strategy, Information Technology and Government Relations teams. Prior to joining Central 1, she was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Interfor Corporation. She currently serves on the Board of YWCA of Greater Vancouver, chairing the Governance and Nominating Committee. Marilyn obtained her Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Calgary and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University. She is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors, ICD.D.

Anthony DeCristofaro - Director

Mr. DeCristofaro is currently CEO of Qnext Corp., a global developer of disruptive apps and private cloud technologies, and his extensive experience includes thirty years in the computer industry and three M&A transactions valued at more than $600 million. Over the course of his career, DeCristofaro has been sought out as a member of several high-profile public Boards, including Hartco, Delrina, Synchronica, and TransGaming. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

David Danziger, CPA, CA - Director

David Danziger is Senior Vice President, Assurance & National Leader, Public Companies of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("MNP"), Canada's fifth largest accounting firm. He is a member of the firm's management team and responsible for providing leadership and direction to MNP's Assurance practice across Canada. David has extensive experience in both Canada and USA public market transactions and leverages significant expertise, having served as a director on many public companies listed on the TSX, the TSX Venture, the CSE and the New York Stock Exchange.

Near Term Goals and Milestones

The team at Universal Ibogaine is currently expanding, with notable hires in Clinic Operations, Drug Development, and additions to the board in Corporate Finance and Governance expected through Q4 2021.

Concurrent OTC and FSE listings completed through Q4 2021.

Drug development program with initial Canadian Clinical Trial expected to be underway by Q1 2022 with the goal to launch into Phase 2 Human Proof of Concept.

Additional revenue producing clinic acquisitions through 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction treatment, has initiated development plans at its Kelburn treatment facility in preparation for treatment protocol approval and commencement of ibogaine treatments.

Universal Ibogaine Developing Kelburn for Ibogaine Treatments (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

What is Ibogaine

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state.  Ibogaine has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder.  When applied according to a strict safety protocol, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and provides a several month window free of drug cravings.  Dr Alberto Sola , co-founder of Universal Ibogaine has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world.

Kelburn Addiction Treatment Center

Universal Ibogaine acquired the licensed and operational Kelburn Mental Health and Addiction Treatment facility in October of 2021.  The facility sits on a destination 50 acre estate with a 9 hole golf course and currently operates as a traditional addiction treatment center.

Universal Ibogaine has undertaken plans to expand the facility to include traditional drug detox and to begin to incorporate the best in nuovo treatment modalities including Ketamine, Psilocybin and MDMA assisted psychotherapies.

Universal Ibogaine has commenced development plans to construct a stand alone ibogaine detox facility on the property in preparation for the completion of its proof of concept study with Health Canada.

Dr Ian Rabb – Chief Clinics Officer

Dr Ian Rabb of Universal Ibogaine stated: "In my 20 years of addiction treatment, I have not seen anything with the power and promise of ibogaine to break the cycle of addiction.  When paired with a long term support plan, which we provide through our Kelburn facility, we expect to completely disrupt the addiction treatment model.  Ibogaine is legal in Canada under the prescription drug list and requires a proof of safety trial through Health Canada.  We are sitting on the edge of being able to tackle the opioid crisis head on."

Drug Supply Update

Universal Ibogaine would also like to provide an update regarding the drug supply agreement with Psygen. The agreement was announced prematurely and contained some minor errors regarding the synthesis of the compound.  As a result, the parties to the agreement have withdrawn.

UI is currently in negotiations with two alternative drug suppliers.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Related Links

https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c8728.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ENTERS DRUG SUPPLY AGREEMENT

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ENTERS DRUG SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to advise it has entered into an agreement (the " agreement ") with Psygen Labs Inc. (" Psygen ") to secure a supply of GMP ibogaine for use in its planned future clinical trial for opioid use disorder and ongoing ibogaine detox treatments at its clinics.

Universal Ibogaine Enters Drug Supply Agreement (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

UI is in process of finalizing its pre-clinical trial (" pre-CTA ") submission to Health Canada, following which it intends to apply to undertake a clinical trial of ibogaine for use in treatment of opioid use disorder(s).  The final approval by Health Canada will require UI to have an approved, secure supply of GMP certified ibogaine to use in the eventual clinical trial process.  Psygen is a Canadian company based in Calgary and is a leader in the manufacture of a range of medical grade products being used in the emerging psychedelics-based psycho-therapy field of treatment of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

The agreement covers basic terms as to pricing, manufacture, and delivery of ibogaine to UI, and a definitive drug supply agreement is to be finalized in the near future, incorporating such factors as the volume of ibogaine that will be required, based on the ultimate size of the of the patient group required for the planned clinical trials.

Nick Karos - Universal Ibogaine CEO
Nick Karos noted "We are pleased to have secured a firm of Psygen's caliber as one of our key partners.  Ibogaine has been used in tribal ceremonies in Africa for centuries and has traditionally been sourced for medical use from the root bark of a shrub found in limited areas of the Congo basin in Africa.  Psygen has developed a process to manufacture synthetic ibogaine, which will provide a more secure and sustainable source of supply for our trials and a scalable solution for our treatment protocol to help as many people as possible.  We look forward to a long-term partnership with Psygen as part of our goal of having ibogaine approved for wide-scale use in opioid detoxification and addiction treatments."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Related Links
https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c2176.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

Kelburn Recovery Centre is pleased to announce that Dr. Ian Rabb addiction treatment and clinic operations veteran has recently joined as Managing Director.

Dr Ian Rabb recently named Chief Clinics Officer for Universal Ibogaine Inc ((TSXV: IBO), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, effective November 15 th 2021.  Universal Ibogaine acquired the Kelburn Clinic in October of 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ANNOUNCES WORLD-CLASS CLINICAL TRIAL PARTNERS IN ADVANCE OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR IBOGAINE IN OPIOID USE DISORDER

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ANNOUNCES WORLD-CLASS CLINICAL TRIAL PARTNERS IN ADVANCE OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR IBOGAINE IN OPIOID USE DISORDER

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to introduce its contract research organization ("CRO") partners who will enable UI's planned clinical trial in Canada to be conducted, subject to the required approval by Health Canada. UI is currently working with its CRO partners to finalize UI's study design in advance of an anticipated pre-clinical trial application meeting to soon be held with Health Canada.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Clinical Trial Partners Intrinsic and CATO (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

UI has selected Intrinsik Corp. (" Intrinsik "), an internationally recognized regulatory affairs consulting firm, to provide regulatory strategy and support for the preparation and submission of UI's Canadian Clinical Trial Application (" CTA" ), as well as follow-up and monitoring if a No Objection Letter ( "NOL" ) is received from Health Canada. Intrinsik is comprised of an experienced team who have driven hundreds of successful clinical trials and investigational new drug applications and have collectively contributed to more than 20 new drug marketing applications. The group has over 25 regulatory affairs professionals based in its Canadian headquarters located in the greater Toronto area, and unparalleled expertise and experience related to Central Nervous System Disorders (CNS: the therapeutic area to which addiction and mental health disorders belong).

Support for the development of the substance of the CTA package, as well as ultimately the operation of the clinical trial itself, is being provided by the world-class team at CATO Research Canada Inc. (" CATO SMS "). The CATO SMS team of experts have over 30-years' experience optimizing the design and execution of clinical trials for life sciences companies such as UI. CATO SMS has successfully conducted over 500 clinical trials in over 25 countries and have enrolled more than 60,000 patients at over 5,500 sites.

The CATO SMS engagement team, along with UI's team, involves a variety of experts in Canada , the US and Europe , providing critical expertise ranging from clinical study designs to biostatistics to clinical operations (e.g., patient recruitment, study startup, budgeting, site management, data management, etc.). CATO SMS' contributions will also include the analysis and synthesis of proprietary real-world data and evidence ( "RWD" and "RWE" , respectively) stemming from the application of ibogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder in approximately 200 patients who have been treated in Cancun, Mexico by UI's licensing partner - Clear Sky Recovery Cancun SA de CV. UI believes that the presentation of RWD and RWE as part of the CTA package will strengthen the application, particularly the preliminary claim to safety, and is aligned with emerging guidance by regulators, such as the US Food and Drug Administration ( "FDA" ), to acknowledge and incorporate RWD and RWE in clinical development, and generally in evidence-based medicine.

Finally, UI is lining up prominent academic and medical centres to support the CTA to Health Canada, as well as potentially serve as sites to undertake the ultimate clinical trial. Notably, UI has engaged the research office of a leading Canada -based academic and teaching institution in the therapeutic area of addiction to support the design of the study protocol and generate interest in trial site selection.

Nick Karos - Universal Ibogaine CEO

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "Our engagement with Health Canada to date has clearly highlighted the road UI must take to provide practitioners and patients access to authorized ibogaine in Canada to treat opioid use disorder. The conduct of clinical trials is a very precise business requiring solid partnerships with the right expertise and players, and Universal Ibogaine is pleased that we have now secured these partnerships. We are confident that that with our partners expertise, we will move towards our goal of conducting clinical trials with Health Canada."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to develop and acquire a network of addiction treatment clinics throughout Canada , and to eventually use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions: primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.

As such, UI concurrently plans to clinically develop ibogaine, a plant derived substance, as an authorized addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. A Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials in Canada , aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose. In the longer term, and once approved as planned, UI will introduce ibogaine into the addiction treatment protocols to be used in its future facilities.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Related Links

https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c8537.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Micron Technologies Sympathizes with the Worldwide Wave of the Omicron Covid Variant and Offers Medical Grade Face Masks

Micron Technologies Sympathizes with the Worldwide Wave of the Omicron Covid Variant and Offers Medical Grade Face Masks


Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company"), through its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), sympathizes with the worldwide wave of the Omicron Covid variant and urges its clients to utilize medical grade face masks in any social settings.

Corporate Video:

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0492/9627/7672/files/Micron-Commercial.mp4?v=1641791344

Products

Micron Technologies has been operating at its facility in Delta, British Columbia, since August 2020, where it manufactures medical grade face masks under its Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. Micron Technologies is also registered with the US Food and Drug Administration. The Company's product line focuses on three key product lines:

  1. three ply medical grade face masks, which conform to ASTM F2100 Medical Grade Level 3 standards;
  1. N95 Model 8800 face masks, which have been approved by Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration; and
  1. face mask filters.

Available on Amazon, Shopify, and at Walmart

Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 Model 8800 face masks are available for purchase on Amazon, Shopify, and at Walmart. Face masks can also be purchased directly from Micron Technologies at https://micronti.com/pages/micron-video

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, manufactures medical grade face masks. The Company also has an investment in digital telehealth platform in Kayan Health. Kayan Health is an artificial-intelligence powered health communications platform that allows doctors to communicate with their patients and monitor them remotely. https://kayanhealth.com

Kal Malhi, CEO
604-805-4602
kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109477

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Universal Ibogaine Announces Change in Leadership

Universal Ibogaine Announces Change in Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) ("UI" or the "Company") announces that Rami Batal has been replaced as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and its subsidiaries. For the present time, the Company has appointed Nick Karos as CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Karos had recently been appointed as a Capital Markets consultant to the Company

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX

Cloud DX

Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences


Overview

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.

As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.

bioharvest-vinia-30-pack

BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.

Company Highlights

  • Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
  • BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
  • Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
  • BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
  • BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
  • The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
  • Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
  • BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success

Management Team

Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.

Ilan Sobel – CEO

Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.

Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO

With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.

David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.

Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.

Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development

Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs

Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.

Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board

Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

David Tsur – Advisor

Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Steven Lehrer – Advisor

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Chris Hadfield - Advisor

Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Expansion of Executive Team andGrant of Stock Options

Universal Ibogaine Announces Expansion of Executive Team andGrant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sixth Wave On-Site Performance Testing of Affinity System

Sixth Wave On-Site Performance Testing of Affinity System

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on commercial deployment of the Affinity™ System (the "System") for purification of cannabinoids. Green Envy Extracts (customer) will ramp up its production line in Michigan on or about December 15, 2021. Once production commences, SIXW will use the crude extract to complete performance testing on the Affinity System. Testing will occur three weeks earlier than initially planned. SIXW has also completed the manufacture of Affinity™ nano-tech beads for use in the full-size production Affinity™ System scheduled for installation in Michigan. By year-end, SIXW will manufacture three additional bead orders that are slated to complete four production Affinity™ Systems.

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Sixth Wave on the launch of the Affinity™ system," states Amato Spagnoletti, [Director] of Green Envy. "As a growing multi-state cannabis operator, we believe that our respective technological approaches will yield significant technical and commercial benefits as we commission the first Affinity system with Sixth Wave in Michigan. Per our signed MOU, we plan to purchase a minimum of 3 Affinity™ units for placement at additional locations in the coming months," he added.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×