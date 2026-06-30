UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska Invests $385,000 to Expand Programs to Support Older Adults, Caregivers and People with Disabilities

Funding supports eight organizations expanding access to care, caregiver resources and workforce opportunities across rural and underserved communities
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska is investing $385,000 in eight local organizations to expand access to care, strengthen support for caregivers and older adults, and increase workforce opportunities for people with disabilities, particularly in rural and underserved communities across Nebraska.
"Families across Nebraska are finding it harder to access the care and resources they need as demand grows and healthcare workforce shortages continue," said Michael Parnell, RN, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska. "This investment helps caregivers, older adults and people with disabilities access support closer to home to maintain their health and independence."
The funding reflects UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska's commitment to strengthening local care systems by supporting community-based programs that make care and resources easier to access and help people pursue greater independence.
Why this matters
AARP reports that about 1 in 5 Nebraska adults are family caregivers and 46% report financial strain. 1 Nebraska also faces a projected shortage of more than 6,000 nurses. 2 Meanwhile, 57% of working-age Nebraskans with disabilities are employed, compared with 83% of those without disabilities. 3
To help address these challenges, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska is investing in programs focused on aging support, caregiver respite, disability workforce development and access to care.
How the funding helps Nebraskans
Supporting older adults' independence through aging support networks and resources
- Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors ($90,000) , based in Lincoln, to establish dementia care and aging support networks in rural communities through local partnerships and shared resources.
- Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership ($45,000) , based in Omaha, to expand a financial empowerment program that focuses on long-term financial health for older adults through education, individualized coaching, peer support and matched savings incentives.
Supporting caregivers with respite care and services
- Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA) ($60,000) , based in Omaha, to provide respite care and support services that reduce caregiver strain.
- Munroe-Meyer Institute ($50,000) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, based in Omaha, to deliver adaptive care planning and caregiver support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex health needs.
"Caregivers play a critical role in supporting the health and well-being of our communities," said Trish Bergman, executive director of ENOA. "This support allows us to provide respite services and tools to help caregivers sustain their role and continue supporting their loved ones at home."
Connecting people with disabilities to job skills and workforce opportunities
- The Arc of Nebraska ($75,000) , based in Lincoln, to support workforce development through partnerships, training and advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Sheltering Tree ($30,000) , with locations in Bellevue, Papillion, Omaha and Elkhorn, to build accessible garden and greenhouse spaces that promote life skills, nutrition and community engagement for adults with developmental disabilities.
- Autism Action Partnership ($10,000) , based in Omaha, to support workforce readiness for autistic adults through skills training and employer engagement.
"Employment opens doors for people who have autism to build independence and connections in their communities," said Justin Dougherty, president and CEO of Autism Action Partnership. "This investment helps us grow skills training and employer engagement to create real opportunities for meaningful employment."
Connecting people experiencing homelessness to care earlier through outreach
- HEAL Omaha ($25,000) , based in Omaha, to expand street outreach and volunteer capacity, connecting individuals experiencing homelessness to medical and supportive services.
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska serves more than 127,000 Nebraskans enrolled in Medicaid, with a network of more than 95 hospitals and 19,000 care providers statewide.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the healthcare experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with physicians, care professionals, hospitals and other care facilities. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified healthcare company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .
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1 AARP Nebraska, Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States (October 2025)
2 Nebraska Center for Nursing, Biennial Report (July 2025)
3 StateData: The National Report on Employment Services and Outcomes Through 2023
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